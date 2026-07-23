Fr Mike Schmitz event draws thousands of young Catholics to Dublin

Fr Mike Schmitz elevates the Eucharist during Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. Separating the Eucharist from Mass risks diminishing our understanding of its broader context. Photo: OSV News

Young Catholics from across Ireland described Fr Mike Schmitz as a “digital missionary” who has made Scripture more accessible, as more than 1,600 people from across Ireland gathered for his sold-out Parables event at Dublin’s National Stadium.

Ahead of the event, St Kevin’s Church on Harrington Street was packed for Mass celebrated by Bishop Fintan Gavin of Cork and Ross. People queued well before Mass, while large crowds unable to enter gathered around the church doors.

Sam, from Lebanon, said the scene reminded her of the crowds described in the Gospels. “This is kind of how I think it was in Jesus’ time,” she said, with so many people gathered that “you couldn’t get to Fr Mike”.

Janet Forbes, Northern Youth Coordinator for the Archdiocese of Armagh, said events such as this helped young Catholics overcome a sense of isolation.

“In the day-to-day work that we do in the diocese, it’s sometimes hard for young people because they feel quite isolated,” she told The Irish Catholic. “To come to an event like this is absolutely wonderful because it allows the young people that we work with at grassroots level to see that there are many young people like them across the country.”

Her group travelled from Armagh and turned the journey into a pilgrimage, stopping at Monasterboice, Pope St John Paul II’s Peace Cross and the shrine of Matt Talbot.

In his homily, Fr Schmitz reflected on the prophet Micah’s call to “do the right, love goodness and walk humbly with your God”, warning Catholics against making faith unnecessarily complicated. “Virtually all of Catholicism, virtually all of Christianity, comes down to one question – Does God have your permission to love you as you are right now?”

Cillian from Dublin said Fr Schmitz’s Bible in a Year podcast had helped listeners approach what could otherwise be an intimidating text. “To go through the Bible with no help can be really daunting,” he said. “But to have someone kind of hold your hand through it really helps.”

Eoin, also from Dublin, said the podcast had made Scripture accessible to people who could now “listen to the Bible on the way to work”, adding that digital evangelisation remained “untapped territory”.

Jerome, originally from the Philippines and now living in Dublin, said Fr Schmitz’s online ministry had played an important role in his faith journey. “Online could be the gateway,” he said, “because at the end of the day, personal, real-life experience matters.”