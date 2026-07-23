Govt falling short on protecting children in online spaces, Senator O’Reilly

“The government is not doing enough,” said Aontú representative Sen. Sarah O’Reilly to The Irish Catholic regarding children’s access to pornographic content in online spaces, an issue addressed in a recent bill sponsored by herself and Sen. Ronan Mullen in the Seanad.

The Protection of Children (Online Age Verification) Bill, currently before the third stage of the Seanad, requires that access to pornographic content on the internet be subject to an age-verification requirement.

When asked if the government is aware of child safeguarding issues in online spaces, specifically in regards to access to pornographic content, Sen. O’ Reilly said she believes the government are “fully aware” of the dangers online spaces pose to children, but are also aware of the presence of “big tech” companies in Ireland and their economic contribution. “I think that they try to create an illusion that they are going to do something to restrict it,” said the Aontú Senator.

Sen. O’Reilly referenced France as an example of a country that has successfully introduced strict age verification measures on all adult websites, demonstrating that it is possible to implement age checks on platforms offering pornographic content. She noted that the Irish Government is hesitant to do the same, as it would place responsibility on the organisations that provide the content.

“We feel that the onus should not be on the children to prove their age or anybody else, that the onus has to be on the organisations,” continued Sen. O’Reilly. “The responsibility for insurance has to be on the organisations.”

Pivoting to address concerned parents and families who are aware of the threat online spaces pose to their children, Sen. O’Reilly said, “I think they [parents] need to know that there are people like myself and Rónán Mullen up here trying to do our best to get better safeguards for children online.”

“It can be a very good place and a very positive place, but it can also be a very, very negative place,” she continued. “There are plenty of like-minded people up here who are trying to shine a light on this.”