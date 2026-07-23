St Carlo inspires Clogher Diocese’s youth at faith summer camp

3 - Participants of ‘Carlo Camp 2026’ and organisers wearing tie-dye t-shirts they made during activity.

Over 30 young people from across Clogher Diocese gathered at St Joseph’s Pastoral Centre, Monaghan, for the recent ‘Carlo Camp 2026’, a three-day summer camp rooted in faith and organised by Clogher don Óige, the youth and young adult ministry group in the diocese.

The camp is inspired by St Carlo Acutis’ life and witness. Those attending took part in team-building games, music, drama, sport, craft activities, and prayer experiences. Time was also given to exploring the life of St Carlo Acutis, whose example of holiness in ordinary life continues to inspire young people throughout the world.

“Carlo Camp is about helping young people discover that faith is joyful, that the Church is a place where they belong, and that holiness is something each of us is called to in everyday life. St Carlo reminds us that you don’t have to wait until you’re older to make a difference—you can become a saint by living your faith today,” the organisers said.

The three-day event concluded with Mass, where the participants’ families joined in thanksgiving.