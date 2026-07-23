Priory Institute presents course on topics of marriage and sexuality

The Priory Institute in Tallaght will host a summer lecture series titled ‘Man and Woman He Created Them’ from August 10 to August 17, delivered by Rev. Dr Alan O’Sullivan OP.

The course will engage with topics including the human body, man and woman, and marriage and sexuality, all themes which appear in Pope John Paul II’s catechesis on ‘Theology of the Body’.

The week-long course consists of four recorded lectures delivered by Fr O’Sullivan, and one Zoom meeting with discussion.

Texts from the ‘Theology of the Body’ catechesis will be explored in two of the four lectures during the week of summer school. Participants will examine Pope John Paul II’s writing on “original human experiences, the effect of sin, and other themes,” read the course description. The final lecture of the series will address what it means to be men and women in the image of God. The cost to register for the course is €85, and €65 for current students.