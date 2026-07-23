Priest who envisioned the Ballintubber Heritage Centre dies as works start on the grounds

A priest who headed a project for the new multi-million-euro Cultural and Heritage Centre in Ballintubber, Co. Mayo died on the day the work started on the grounds for the new centre. Fr Frank Fahey was a member of the Ballintubber community for over 40 years and died at age 90 last week.

For 34 years, he was the main Curate in Ballintubber Abbey, where he was involved in the redevelopment of the abbey and its grounds, the Passion Play and the renewal of Tochar Phádraig.

Ballintubber PP Fr Michael Farragher said that he will be deeply missed by the community. “He was very inspiring in his love for God and the way in which he sacrificed and served his priestly ministry…. he was dignified, courteous, humble, and kind to everybody,” Fr Farragher explained.

Fr Farragher described the Mayo County Council Hall of Fame (2016) inductee as wise and hardworking. “People came to him for prayer – to ask him to pray with them and for them. He helped an awful lot of people in a quiet way. He spent himself completely in his priesthood. He worked morning, noon, and night, and was 53 years a priest. He had a big impact,” the priest told The Irish Catholic. ]