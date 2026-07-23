The Occupied Territories Bill does not go far enough, says Trócaire

The Occupied Territories Bill, which passed in the Seanad last week, “in its current form does not go far enough,” said Trócaire.

Trócaire is a member of the Occupied Territories Bill coalition and has worked alongside civil society partners for many years to push for the Bill since it was put forward by Senator Frances Black in the Seanad eight years ago.

“The legislation will prohibit the importation of goods from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory. However, it excludes services linked to those settlements, leaving a significant gap in Ireland’s response to its obligations under international law,” the organisation said in a statement.

Trócaire CEO, Sean Farrell said, “This Bill is a welcome step, but it addresses only part of the problem. Illegal settlements are sustained not only through the trade of goods, but also through services and commercial activities that profit from occupied land.”

Mr Farrell said that “homes built on confiscated Palestinian land are being advertised and rented through international tourism platforms. Companies facilitating these transactions are profiting from an unlawful situation, and Ireland’s legislation must reflect that reality.” The CEO concluded, “If Ireland is serious about upholding international law, the prohibition must extend to services as well as goods.”