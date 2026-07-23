The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem marks its 40 years in Ireland welcoming new members

The three new Irish Knights, Brendan O’ Neill, Padraig Slattery and Martin Wilson, standing with Cardinal Filoni, Cardinal Sean Brady and bishops who took part in the investiture ceremony. Photo: John McElroy.

Marking its 40th anniversary, the Irish Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem celebrated the Investiture Ceremony of three new members at St Patrick’s College Chapel, Maynooth, on July 18.

The annual vigil Mass took place on July 17 and was celebrated by Cardinal Fernando Filoni, Grand Master of the Order. The Cardinal also led the thanksgiving Mass on the morning of the investiture celebrations.

The three new knights, Brendan O’ Neill, Padraig Slattery and Martin Wilson, were welcomed into the Order by Lieutenant Gearóid Williams, as well as by the Grand Prior of the Lieutenancy Cardinal Seán Brady, Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin and Primate of Ireland, and Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly of Cashel and Emly, who concelebrated the Investiture Mass. The Grand Magisterium was represented at the celebrations by its member Michael Byrne.

Having been in Ireland for the past four decades, the Order today contributes annually up to €350,000 towards schools, parishes, charities, and charitable ministries serving communities across Palestine, Israel, and Jordan.

The Order also supports the work of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, including a network of 40 schools educating more than 20,000 children from both Christian and Muslim families. Renowned for their academic excellence, these schools provide opportunity, stability, and hope in a region facing enormous challenges.

Cardinal Filoni placing the crozier on the shoulder of Brendan O’ Neill, one of the three new knights, during the investiture ceremony. Photos: John McElroy.