Knock Basilica – 50 years of a living sanctuary of healing and hope

There are many people, and it is raining hard; we cannot stand in the open”, so states Ezra 10:13 in the Old Testament.

Similarly, in 1971, Msgr James Horan, looking out from the sacristy in Knock Shrine, Co. Mayo, at the thousands of pilgrims in the pouring rain, “came to the conclusion that we would have to do something about it. “

A determined man, by July 18, 1976, when The Church of Our Lady, Queen of Ireland, was dedicated, he had achieved his goal of almost biblical proportions, attributing the success to Our Lady. Building such an impressive structure, through a recession, without debt, from mostly modest donations, was remarkable. In a momentous accolade, St Pope John Paul II, during his 1979 centenary visit, elevated the church to a basilica, commenting, “Here I am at the goal of my visit to Ireland: the shrine of Our Lady of Knock.”

Exactly 50 years since the Basilica’s dedication, on Saturday past, Rector of Knock Shrine, Fr Richard Gibbons PP, speaking to the large gathering in St John’s Rest and Care Centre, explained:

“It’s an important date, an incredible date for us all, and the kickstart to a number of anniversaries: 50 years of the Basilica; next year – 50 years of the novena; 2028 is the bicentenary of the parish church – and then the big one in 2029!”

Witness

To understand why Knock Basilica was built, we have to go back to that ‘big one’, almost 147 years ago. The Golden Jubilee of the Basilica is just part of the story that began on that famous rainy evening of August 21, 1879, when heaven met earth at the simple gable wall of St John the Baptist Church in the village.

Witnessed by 15 people of varied age and background, their testimonies speak of a great light: The Lamb in front of a cross on an altar at the centre, surrounded by angels, flanked to the left by Our Lady crowned, poised in prayerful praise, St Joseph bowed in prayer and St John the Evangelist, holding a book, considered Revelations, preaching. It has been described as a vision in which ‘Our Lady brought her family’ – Her Son Jesus as the Eucharistic Lamb on the altar, her husband Joseph and John who took Her into his home.

The wonderful ongoing development of the Shrine’s facilities, particularly in the last 50 years, has created a striking space to reflect upon the most astonishing message of that silent vision which begs deep contemplation, reverence and awe. It is something that we, as a nation and indeed the world, should not take for granted – as the only known vision of the Eucharistic Lamb, there is multi-layered significance to what happened here and to the ongoing miracle of the Eucharistic and the Mass which the vision focuses on and points to.

A large church that could hold silence and song, solitude and shared belief, a structure worthy of, not spectacle, but of meaning”

For individuals and modest groups, the light-filled, ethereality of the Apparition Chapel, where one could gaze all day at the majestic marble depiction of the eternal vision, would suffice. However, as Claire Lavin, narrator of a beautifully in-house produced video called ‘An Acre of Shelter’ softly states:

“The crowds outgrew the chapel, the prayers outgrew the space; so a bold decision was made, to build, not a church, but a home for a nation’s prayer – a large church that could hold silence and song, solitude and shared belief, a structure worthy of, not spectacle, but of meaning.”

The Basilica points to God but also to the gorgeous groundedness of the people who reached the sky to create it – literally. I was privileged to meet the family of one such man, Frank Conboy RIP, who was the last man to touch the tip of the spire.

During the jubilee morning’s relaxed, informative question and answer session in St John’s Rest and Care Centre, we heard from many of the original workers and their families – stories of skilful dedication, dogged determination and amusing anecdotes. Tommy Marren from Midwest Radio spoke of “the blood, sweat and tears that went into the basilica… 200 feet up into the air!” Rector, Fr Richard, described how those involved in the refurbishment, completed in 2016, “were astounded by the quality of the building itself – a testimony to what was done at the time by the providentially named John Paul Construction Company.”

During a wonderfully enlightening tour, we learned of how the Dublin architect Daithí Hanly travelled Europe for inspiration in designing the Basilica. Highlighting the achievements of the refurbishment of the Basilica’s interior, Grace Mulqueen, from Knock Museum, drew our attention to many artistic masterpieces, including the Apparition Mosaic comprising over 1.5 million pieces of glass based on an illustration by Irish illustrator P.J Lynch. The Stations of the Cross, painted in soft shades on stretched raw white linen by local Mayo artist Ger Sweeney too are prayer provokingly beautiful. Stone from each of Ireland’s 32 counties is displayed in exterior pillars while churches and abbeys from each of the four provinces are represented in marvellous medieval replica windows.

Highlight

The highlight of the day was the Mass presided over by Archbishop Francis Duffy of Tuam. It was a resplendent ceremony complete with choirs, trumpets and a string quartet. Great gratitude was expressed for the architects, workers, volunteers, clergy and laity who collectively built and sustain Knock Basilica and Shrine. Remembrance, thanksgiving and prayer were offered for the millions of pilgrims who have crossed the Basilica’s threshold over the last 50 years.

Looking ahead, Knock’s annual August novena will host as many as 3,500 pilgrims twice daily.

More than a place of worship, Knock Basilica has become an anchor during times of personal and national difficulty and joy.

The Basilica is not just a historical structure but a living sanctuary that continues to offer hope, welcome and healing to both national and international pilgrims. It is a Shrine for all.

“Blessed are those who are invited to the wedding supper of the Lamb!” – Revelation 19:9.