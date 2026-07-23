Thousands gather to celebrate Knock Basilica’s golden jubilee

Thousands of pilgrims from across the island of Ireland gathered at Knock Shrine last Saturday, July 18, to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Knock Basilica of Our Lady, Queen of Ireland.

“This anniversary has reminded us that the true legacy of the Basilica is found not only in its remarkable architecture, but in the faith of the people who have gathered here over the past fifty years,” said Fr Richard Gibbons, PP and Rector of Knock Shrine.

Fr Gibbons continued, “The stories shared throughout these celebrations have been filled with gratitude, hope and affection for Knock. As we give thanks for the past, we look forward with confidence to continuing our mission of welcome, prayer and pilgrimage for generations to come.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, a series of events were held at Knock Shrine. Visitors could enjoy guided tours, film screenings, panel discussions and a Mass of Thanksgiving led by Archbishop Francis Duffy of Tuam.

“For many, the anniversary stirred cherished memories. The day became a tapestry of shared experiences, reminding all present that Knock Basilica has long been more than a church, it has become part of the story of countless individuals and families,” the Shrine said in a statement.