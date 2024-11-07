Dear Editor, Discussions about legalising assisted suicide raise serious concerns about the protection of the vulnerable and the potential consequences. If assisted suicide becomes law, the elderly, the sick, and people with disabilities may face subtle pressures, both social and economic, to choose death rather than life. A culture will emerge where individuals are made to feel like burdens, underlining a grim message: if you’re not ‘useful’, your life has diminished value.

We only need to look to countries like Canada and the Netherlands to see where this path can lead. In Canada, for example, the availability of assisted dying has expanded rapidly to include not only terminally ill patients but also individuals with chronic illnesses, disabilities, and even mental health conditions. Similarly, in the Netherlands, what began as an option for the terminally ill has now broadened to encompass those who feel they have ‘completed’ their life, creating a disturbing normalisation of assisted death over care.

Bishop Martin Hayes [The Irish Catholic – October 31, 2024] emphasises the importance of palliative care, which allows individuals to live out their final days with dignity, comfort, and the presence of loved ones. Shifting resources to support assisted dying instead of palliative care is a troubling prospect that risks devaluing the care and compassion that should be at the heart of medicine.

Each life is precious, a gift with purpose and dignity, no matter the circumstances. Rather than pursuing a path that could lead to the erosion of respect for life, let us invest in compassionate care that honours each person’s inherent worth.

Yours etc.,

Michael Clancy

Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Appointing parish council members

Dear Editor, Chai Brady in his article [The Irish Catholic – October 31, 2024] reports that Bishop Leahy, who attended the Synod on Synodality in Rome, stated that we should move away from seeing the Church in terms of a pyramid structure – a Pope at the top, bishops, priests and then laity.

In the same issue, Eoin McCormack’s conversation with Fr Eamonn Conway highlights that Parish Pastoral Councils (PPCs), which are meant to have people on them who represent parish and community life broadly and who will practice deep listening, both to the Gospel and to one another and courageous speaking.

When PPCs were first established, the members were selected by the parishioners in a secret ballot. When these PPCs were replaced, the parish priest selected and appointed the new members himself.

If the appointment by election to PPCs is restored, this would allow lay people to formally participate in decision making in their parish. This would be in line with the recent Report of the Synod on Synodality.

Yours etc.,

Daithi O’Muirneachain.

Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Do you love Luce?

Dear Editor, Recently the Vatican released its mascot for the Jubilee Year 2025. It is a cute anime (a form of Japanese animation) character called Luce. The idea is to encourage pilgrimages to holy sites such as the Vatican.

While it is adorable and has won over the hearts of ‘netizens’, children and Otaku (obsessive anime fans) alike, there is just one small problem. When the children arrive at the Vatican, will they want to see Pope Francis or Luce the anime pilgrim?

Yours etc.,

Dr John Jennings

Knocknacarra, Galway

Countering the allure of the occult

Dear Editor, The current trend of moving away from Christianity in Ireland is creating a spiritual void that is being increasingly filled by the allure of occult practices, paganism, and superstition. This shift has dangerous implications, both spiritually and psychologically, for individuals – especially young people – who may not realise the depth of harm these practices can bring.

Ireland has a history rich in Christian faith, which brought moral clarity, community, and a sense of purpose that lifted people out of a more primitive spiritual landscape. By turning away from that heritage, our society is now reintroducing ideas and practices rooted in ancient paganism, which ultimately detract from a meaningful, grounded faith. Ouija boards, witchcraft, and fascination with occult practices are too often dismissed as harmless entertainment, yet their influence opens people to dark forces.

Such engagement with the occult doesn’t just pull people away from God; it also breeds confusion about right and wrong, often resulting in spiritual emptiness and despair. This confusion leaves young people vulnerable, impacting their sense of identity and meaning. Many find themselves struggling with anxiety, depression, and a darker outlook on life, as dabbling in these practices can have a spiralling effect, leading them deeper into unsettling thoughts and behaviours.

Ireland can become a beacon of light once again, standing firm against the tide of darkness that the secular world increasingly promotes. Only by embracing our Christian values can we counter the allure of these dangerous paths and offer a true sense of hope and meaning to future generations.

Yours etc.,

David Kenny

Dublin 5, Artane