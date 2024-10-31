Engaging youth is not just about retention

Letter of the week

Dear Editor, As parishes face financial challenges, we must focus on reaching the next generation as Archbishop Martin says [The Irish Catholic – October 24, 2024], particularly at the parish level. The future of the Church depends on young people feeling not only welcome but also actively involved in the life of the Faith community.

Many young Catholics feel disengaged, often viewing the Church as irrelevant to their lives. To bridge this gap, parishes could introduce youth-centred programmes, such as mentorship groups where older parishioners guide young people in their faith journeys, creating bonds across generations. Youth-friendly liturgies or music ministries, where young people help shape worship experiences, would provide a space for them to connect with the Faith in a way that resonates with their lives and culture.

Retreats or pilgrimages, specifically for younger parishioners, offer transformative experiences to explore beliefs outside formal structures. Small group discussions—focused on relevant topics such as social justice, environmental stewardship, and mental health—could foster a deeper connection to Catholic teachings in ways that feel personal and actionable.

Engaging with young people isn’t just about retention, it’s about nurturing leaders who will carry the Faith forward. As the Church addresses its financial and structural constraints, perhaps the true renewal lies in empowering young people to feel valued and integral to the Church’s mission. Investing in their spiritual growth can ensure that, regardless of diocesan mergers or church closures, the Faith remains vibrant and alive in Ireland’s next generation.

Yours etc.,

Declan Healy

Rathmines, Dublin 6

A rich and successful America

Dear Editor, The US election is about the economy and immigration, but it is also about culture. Trump espouses traditional American values, freedom, self-help, hard work, less compassion, more admiration of success, just like what you all believe in sport today.

Trump wants continued honouring of Americas heroes like George Washington and more toleration of religion, and of course lower taxes.

Kamala wants higher taxes, more state control, more free stuff, less personal freedom, more censorship, full state control of schools – with no choice given. Kamala wants to clamp down on religion, American traditions like honour for its founders, and respect for Americas successful capitalist vision. She supports minorities ahead of the majority.

Will the new Americans vote to ditch the things that made America the richest and most successful country in the world? I think not.

Yours etc.,

Hyland

Killiney, Co. Dublin

Unification of pro-life groups

Dear Editor, The annual Pro-Life (PLC) conference was held in Cork recently and, in the workshops, there were some calls for the unification of the different pro-life organisations.

The main business of the conference however contained no report from HQ that talks to this end had ever been initiated, though we have heard the public call for such unification over the last 30 or 40 years.

It therefore appears that supporters will continue to receive envelopes in the post from various pro-life groups.

I wondered also if the movement could have, in the run up to the 2018 referendum, introduced to the public a unity candidate to head up the campaign, say somebody like Declan Ganley.

Was such a move contemplated at the time, and if so, why did it not gain traction?

Yours etc.,

Gerald O’Carroll

Ballylongford, Co. Kerry.

Step up for life

Dear Editor, The upcoming general election presents an opportunity to ensure that pro-life voices are strongly represented in the Dáil. It is essential that each of us takes personal responsibility to advocate for pro-life candidates and not assume that others will do the work for us.

The Pro-Life Campaign’s ‘Voter Guide’ is an invaluable resource for identifying and supporting candidates who are committed to defending life at all stages.

Dr Margaret Naughton’s remarks on the moral imperative to protect the vulnerable underscore the gravity of the situation. With potential changes to euthanasia laws on the horizon, our collective action is more important than ever. We must defend the voiceless and those on the margins, ensuring that our society upholds the dignity of every human life.

The conference also highlighted the importance of engaging young people in the pro-life movement. The large youth presence and the efforts to attract more young supporters are promising. Our future depends on their involvement and their willingness to stand up for life.

The support from religious leaders, such as Bishop Raymond Browne and Bishop William Crean, along with representatives from other faith communities, demonstrates the broad-based commitment to this cause.

Now is the time for action. I urge everyone to contact their local representatives and advocate for pro-life policies – to step up for life. Do not wait for someone else to step up. Each voice matters, and together, we can make a difference in this election.

Yours etc.,

Mary McCarthy

Limerick City, Limerick