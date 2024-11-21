Bring permanent residents back to cities

Dear Editor, In recent years one can observe the poor maintenance of both civic and privately owned historical buildings in the centre of Irish cities and large towns. “Not enough chimney pots” a politician told me.

What he was saying is that there are little or no Dáil votes to be had in city centre areas anymore. Permanent residents have moved out to the suburbs. They only come into the centre for a parade or a charity event.

Social and private housing which was within walkable distance of schools and shops have been sold off and turned into short term lucrative rental accommodation with no policing of Rent Pressure Zones. Only the most enthusiastic desperate politician will spend time seeking out the rare permanent resident to get a 2nd or 3rd preference.

The demise of our cities is lack of permanent residents, online shopping and “No one living over the shop” and high rates for small businesses.

There will be no revitalisation of Irish cities unless measures are taken to bring permanent residents back into the centre of our towns and cities with all public facilities within walking distance.

Yours etc.,

Nuala Nolan,

Bowling Green, Co. Galway

We get the Government we vote for

Dear Editor, We go to the polls on November 29 to vote for a most important outcome for our country.

Ireland has changed from a caring Christian Society to a self-centred indifferent one. Law and order is breaking down, and we have murders, assaults, robberies on a daily basis. Many citizens, especially women and elderly live in fear.

Housing and immigration is a disaster. In Limerick people are afraid of getting ill and going to UHL. We know of the dreadful incidents and many others have had bad experiences there. Graduate doctors and nurses are emigrating in thousands. They can’t afford to buy houses or support themselves, so we have a shortage of qualified people in Irish hospitals.

Recent Governments and many politicians have become more European than Irish. The Catholic Church has failed also. When did we last hear the rules of the Church?

The Ten Commandments are never mentioned. The 5th states clearly “Thou Shalt Not Kill.” We would have had a different outcome in the in the Abortion Referendum if people had been reminded of this, and 10,033 Irish citizens would not have died in the past 12 months.

When we go to vote, we must not leave our conscience at home, but take it and our brains with us to the polling booth.

Our country is at the crossroads, so please vote for the individual that will support your beliefs and principles and not for those who are giving false promises.

We get the Government we vote for.

Yours etc.,

Nuala Doran

Raheen, Co. Limerick

A rejection of anything associated with faith

Dear Editor, Fr Swan’s recent correct assumption that a spiritual vacuum is encroaching upon Christian identity [The Irish Catholic – October 31, 2024] can be experienced with a gradual move away from traditional saints’ names to ones that are Irish but identifiable with trends associated with popular media, such as Game of Thrones or a blatant Wicca/New Age practice, such as Aradia or Iris.

The move away from clearly identifiable saints of popular or universal devotion points to a quiet rejection of anything associated with faith to its complete opposite. A recent columnist in the Northern Irish daily, The Irish News, stated that when confronted with these dark evenings, it was only by embracing the “Celtic/Pagan” wheel of the year that understanding the darkness can be adopted and understood!

As with the Korean War, the faith is now finding itself in its own Pusan pocket; we need the calibre of a General MacArthur and launch a daring spiritual version of the Inchon landings and take the fight back, not to come to a stalemate but to a realised victory through the example set by the Hearts of Jesus and Mary.

Yours etc.,

Fr John McCallion CC

Coalisland, Co. Tyrone