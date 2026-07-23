Pakistani church honours contribution of late Belfast priest Fr Brendan McMullan

A small Catholic community in southern Pakistan is celebrating the legacy of late Belfast priest Fr Brendan McMullan, who passed away in 2024. A significant amount of money from Fr McMullan’s estate was donated to the construction of the first permanent church in the community of Golarchi, Badin. The church was opened and blessed on June 28 by Bishop of Hyderabad Samson Shukardin.

The late priest’s connection with the Columban Fathers, primarily through his cousin the late Fr John Marley, made his contribution to the building of the church possible, as the money was sent in Fr McMullan’s name to the Columban Mission in Pakistan.

Fr McMullan ministered at St Patrick’s parish in inner city Belfast during the worst of the Troubles, acting as pastor through countless tragedies, shared his executor, friend and former student Philip O’Rawe with The Irish Catholic. “He was very caring”, recalled Mr O’Rawe, “and he hated to see his people suffer and have difficulties, which there were a lot of in those days.”

The parish team in Badin chose to name their new church St Brendan’s in honour of Fr McMullan’s memory.