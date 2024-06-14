The Confession Box – Episode 22

Episode 22: Is a smartphone free childhood possible?

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3sY0woVtL6bi6RjXesfgKi The overwhelming evidence on the impact of digital devices on children’s mental health and development continues to mount. But is it possible to get the genie back in the bottle?

In this episode of The Confession Box, Wendy Grace talks to one of the founders of a UK movement aiming to give children a smartphone free childhood. They explore the harm these devices are causing and the grassroots movements finally pushing back in an effort to start a culture change.

Wendy also talks to Cybersafe Kids about the new draft online safety code which aims to make social media companies more accountable. But will it actually make any difference? And what are some practical things parents can do to help them navigate the digital world.