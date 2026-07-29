Pope Leo appoints Bishop Ger Nash as Bishop of Ossory

Bishop Ger Nash, who was previously appointed as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory in January of this year, has been appointed Bishop of Ossory by Pope Leo XIV. He will now minister simultaneously as Bishop of Ferns and Bishop of Ossory.

In a statement made today, Bishop Nash described the appointment as the “continuation of a journey as the two Dioceses will work together to create a community where our relationship with God will deepen and provide fertile soil for the preaching of the Gospel.”

He said the amalgamation of dioceses in the West of Ireland is just the beginning of what will continue around the country, and that these changes, at parish and diocesan level, offer “real roles of responsibility and authority” to lay people to “build up the local Christian community.”

Archbishop Dermot Farrell congratulated Bishop Nash on his appointment in a statement made today, and noted that the development allows both dioceses of Ferns and Ossory to “preserve their individual identities while having the same Bishop.”

Former Bishop of Ossory and current Bishop of Raphoe Bishop Niall Coll also congratulated Bishop Nash, praising his “deep commitment to the Church’s synodal journey of renewal, his encouragement of the faithful to embrace more fully the dignity and mission of their baptism and his vision of vibrant parishes and pastoral areas where all can participate.”