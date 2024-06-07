The Confession Box – Episode 21

Birthgap – is population collapse the next pandemic that dare not speak its name?

On the latest episode of The Confession Box, host Wendy Grace talks to data scientist and demographer Stephen J. Shaw about the detrimental impacts of population decline. Stephen explains the shocking revelations from his documentary film “Birthgap – Childless World” including:

– Causes and societal impacts of falling birth rates around the world

– Unplanned childlessness

– Population collapse and its impacts

– The future for our children

– Impacts on health,housing and the workforce

– What strategies need to be put in place to try and reverse the trend