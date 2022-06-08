Mary McAleese to speak on the 17 Irish Martyrs

Mary McAleese, the former President of Ireland, is scheduled to speak on the Feast Day of the Irish Martyrs on Monday, June 20 at 7pm at All Hallows College in Dublin.

Drawing from revelations explored in her latest release, The 17 Irish Martyrs, Dr McAleese will evocatively uncover the stories of the Irish martyrs beatified by Pope John Paul II in 1992.

With estimates revealing that over 460 individuals were sacrificed for their faith in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, Ms McAleese will reflect on what made these 17 individuals stand apart from the rest of the fallen faithful.

The discussion is being hosted by The All Hallows Trust and the introduction will be given by Fr John Joe Spring, former vice president of All Hallows.

Free admission. For more information, contact dtallon@allhallows.ie or the publisher Columba Books on info@columba.ie