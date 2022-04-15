Irish parishes raise €3.25m for Ukraine

A man pulls a cart of wood alongside a woman and girl as they pass destroyed buildings in the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on April 14. Photo: CNS

Catholic parishes across Ireland have so far raised more than €3.25m for vital relief effort for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion.

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24, Church leaders in Ireland asked for a special collection in parishes across the island. This mainly took place over the weekend of March 26-27, as an additional way of helping to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

President and vice-president of the bishops’ conference Archbishops Eamon Martin and Dermot Farrell said that the response has been immense.

“As Christians, our Gospel imperative is to support the victims of this appalling humanitarian crisis, in the words of the Holy Thursday Liturgy, ‘where charity and love are found there is God’.

“The large funds raised by Irish parishes will be channelled to assist those who are suffering such devastation to their lives and livelihoods. Parishes across Ireland have responded with enormous generosity and compassion and we are most grateful for that. It is also heartening that some parish communities have established direct links with Ukrainian parishes and local charitable projects to support refugees and those remaining in Ukraine,” they said.

The proceeds of this parish collection are already being sent to the international Church agency, Caritas Internationalis, which is currently operating on the ground in Ukraine and its surrounding countries.