Irish Cardinal Kevin Farrell plays key role following Pope Francis’ death

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, ‘camerlengo’ or chamberlain of the Holy Roman Church, stands before the doors of the papal apartments at the Vatican before they are sealed April 21, 2025. Photo: CNS /Vatican Media.

Irish-born Cardinal Kevin Farrell has taken centre stage in the Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday. As Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, Cardinal Farrell holds a critical role overseeing Church operations during the sede vacante – the period of papal vacancy.

Cardinal Farrell, 77, confirmed the Pope’s death from the Domus Sanctae Mathae, the papal residence, after weeks of declining health. “With deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father, Francis,” he said. “His life was dedicated to the Gospel, with fidelity, courage, and love—especially for the poor and marginalised.”

Born in Dublin in 1947, Kevin Farrell grew up in Drimnagh. He studied at the University of Salamanca and the Pontifical Georgian University before being ordained a priest for the Legionaries of Christ. He was later incardinated into the Archdiocese of Washington DC, where he served as vicar general.

In 2007, Pope Benedict appointed him Bishop of Dallas where he led one of the fastest-growing dioceses in the United States until 2016. That year, Pope Francis called him to Rome to head the newly established Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, and elevated him to the College of Cardinals. In 2019, Farrell was appointed camerlengo, a historic office that dates back centuries. In June 2023, Pope Francis also appointed Farrell as President of the Vatican State’s Supreme Court, further cementing his influence on Church governance.

But what does this role entail? The camerlengo plays a crucial administrative and symbolic role following a pope’s death. He is responsible for officially verifying the pope’s death, sealing the papal apartments, overseeing the Vatican assets, and preparing for the conclave. While sometimes seen as an interim leader or a regent, the camerlengo does not govern spiritually or doctrinally as these powers are suspended until a new pope is elected.

Cardinal Farrell’s announcement ushers in the period of sede vacante and set in motion preparations for the conclave, to be held in the Sistine Chapel. Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote, and a two-thirds majority is required to elect the next pope. Historically, two camerlengos – Leo XIII and Pius XII- were later elected to the papacy themselves.

Cardinal Farrell’s central role in this transitional moment marks a historic moment for the Irish Church and underlines his global standing in the Catholic hierarchy. As the Church begins preparations to elect a new pontiff, Cardinal Farrell will continue to oversee its temporal affairs and help guide the Church through this time of mourning and renewal.