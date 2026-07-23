Generosity and care: Group 103’s true expression of faith

The pilgrimage group makes Lourdes an experience for all each Easter

Each Easter, Rise and Shine Trust brings children and young people with additional needs in groups to Lourdes for a week-long pilgrimage, ensuring that the experience remains accessible to all. Among these groups is Group 103, designed for children with severe, sometimes life-threatening, illnesses and their families.

Testimonials from doctors, nurses, volunteer carers, and families illustrate how the success of Group 103 is woven together by each individual’s experience and skills, providing a space where children and their families can feel safe and supported to enjoy the holiness of Lourdes.

Preparations for the annual Easter pilgrimage are year long. According to volunteer Maureen McLaughlin, Group 103’s funding is supported by parishioners and priests in Down and Connor, and encouraged by Bishop Alan McGuckian, who writes to each Parish Priest inviting them to support the group’s fundraising efforts.

The volunteers help as well, and spend time organising equipment and activities leading up to the pilgrimage. Deputy Group Leader Kristine O’Neill explained to this newspaper that the volunteers spend time getting to know the children and families they will travel with prior to the pilgrimage, building relationships with them and understanding what their needs are.

Excitement

“The excitement begins at the airport,” said Ms O’Neill about the journey. “There is a wonderful sense of anticipation and togetherness as volunteers, young people, and families gather before the journey begins.”

Group 103 supports children up to age 11 who have a range of needs, many of which suffer from serious, life-limiting, or terminal illnesses. Each group across the Rise and Shine Trust is made up of 15 volunteer carers and 10 guests, supported by a Group Leader, a nurse, and volunteer carers. Volunteer doctors accompany the groups and provide additional medical support throughout the week.

Activities are fun, light and made accessible to all. Every year, the volunteers and families enjoy trips to the zoo, visits to the Holy Grotto, games in the park, and a candlelight procession.

“What makes the Rise and Shine Trust so special is that the entire week is centred around the children. Every activity, Mass, and gathering is planned with them at the heart of it,” continued Ms O’Neill. “Each child is supported in their own way, with opportunities to join in, build friendships, grow in confidence, and enjoy a week where everyone is welcomed, valued, and celebrated.”

It reminded us that faith is expressed not only through prayer but also through acts of love, service and generosity towards others”

Many parents and families hear about Group 103 through relatives or community members who are involved. Parents Kathy and Declan McKernan said they chose to go on pilgrimage with their child to “step away from the busyness of life, slow down and reflect on what really matters.” Parents Aoife and Tiernan Downey said the support they received from the carers, nurses, and doctors eased their minds regarding their daughter’s medical needs and recent surgery. The McKernans agreed, recounting how compassionate each volunteer was; “it reminded us that faith is expressed not only through prayer but also through acts of love, service and generosity towards others.”

The care that Group 103 volunteers provide not only benefits the children, but the parents and siblings that are present as well, as it allows them the opportunity to rest and immerse themselves in the joy and faithfulness of Lourdes. Speaking to this newspaper, volunteer carer Grace McCann said, “Group 103 ensures that parents and siblings also receive care, friendship, and opportunities to rest, rather than always being the ones providing support.”

“I think one of the most important things is that families share the experience together. Instead of hearing about what their child experienced afterward, parents witness moments of joy, courage, and independence firsthand.”

Group 103 Leader Jarlath Laverty also spoke to The Irish Catholic about the family care. He explained that being able to lend a hand to parents and families, whether it be something as simple as pushing a wheelchair or being a shoulder to cry on, is truly rewarding.

“For me the highlight of the week is seeing how the children have come out of their shell and have grown in confidence, and how they have bonded with the other children on the pilgrimage,” continued Mr Laverty. “As a father of a child with special needs, it gave me compassion and understanding that I call on when dealing with families in similar circumstances. Until you walk in a family’s shoes with a child with special needs you never truly understand.”

Bond

The bond that the families and children share remains strong even after the week-long pilgrimage, with families such as the McKernans and the Downeys sharing that they still remain close with their fellow pilgrims.

Doctors Clare Kelly and Helen Close, along with nurse Marie Downey, are a few of many medical practitioners who have left their mark on the Group 103 legacy. In sharing her experience, Dr Close said she is honoured to care for the guests, “who each find unique benefits from their time away.”

Both Dr Close and Ms Downey cited the Irish Mass as one of their favourite activities during the Easter pilgrimage. “Seeing all of the Irish groups gathered together in celebration is incredibly uplifting and emotional,” shared Ms Downey. “The atmosphere is filled with faith, music, friendship, and a real sense of community, reminding me of the incredible impact the Rise and Shine Trust has on so many families.” Dr Close agreed: “The first time I attended the Irish Mass during the pilgrimage changed my perception of what I thought Mass was. It was an explosion of music, colour and joy.”

Community

On the last night of pilgrimage, the group lights a candle together in the grotto; it’s a moment that symbolises the community built over the week, the trust that the pilgrims have in each other, and the resilience they display in their everyday lives. “Standing together, surrounded by the gentle glow of the candlelight, there was an overwhelming sense of togetherness and connection that is difficult to put into words,” recalled Ms McCann. The candle, and the enduring hope of the pilgrims in the face of adversity, remain in the sanctuary of the Holy Grotto long after they have returned home.