She took her last breath and death was defeated

Letter of the week

Dear Editor, Unfortunately, none of us escapes death. It waits for us around the corner, and can appear suddenly, very unwelcome. You can’t dodge or jump over it. You are going to die.

How does it happen? I have followed several people at the end of life, as part of my professional practice. Physically, the heart gives up, there is a very last heartbeat and then a last breath, and the blood supply with oxygen and glucose cannot reach the brain, whose functions therefore cease and physical awareness goes out. The body starts to get cold and muscles relax, the stiffness comes later. And it is noticeable that it is empty, something has left this body, a shell remains.

Eternity is laid in people’s hearts, that is why the finality of death and that one would cease to exist feels unreasonable and impossible. And so it is, we are eternal beings. The only question is whether, from the Christian point of view, “the elevator goes up or down”, where the soul spends its eternity. But, how do we want to face death?

Those who faced death in peace and security, yes almost longing, have been warm believers. They have believed in a person who said “I am the resurrection and the life. He that believeth in me shall live, though he die”. This Jesus who thus defeated death itself, to give eternal life. Many are the strong and proud who at the deathbed tremble in terror before the last heartbeat, and many others have smilingly embraced death in peace, when they seemed to see their beloved Jesus standing with open arms welcoming them to the abodes of eternity in Heaven, where no more pain reaches, no sorrows and troubles haunt and dark clouds weighs.

I held the hand of a dying Christian. She had long pauses in her breathing, semi-conscious. I prayed silently for her, suddenly she opens her eyes and looks at me with a big smile. Time stood still and eternity descended upon the room, the joy and peace she radiated in that moment I will never forget. She took her last breath, the hand became limp and cold, she was no longer there, death was defeated.

Yours etc.,

Peter Kujala

Trångsviken, Sweden

Opposing ‘assisted dying’ legislation

Dear Editor, As the debate on assisted dying is forging ahead, congratulations are due to Archbishop Eamon Martin who urged parishioners to voice concerns to TDs and oppose the legislation proposal for assisted dying. “They didn’t suffer” is a natural and common response when someone dies amid a quiet admission that some people do. For the unfortunate or unsupported the final weeks or months can involve a considerable amount of pain, indignity and distress. That assisted dying is being considered at a time when Ireland’s mental and physical health is worsening and destitution is spreading only adds to this. With patients struggling to access treatment from the HSE and older and disabled being bereft of basic community care, economic and social factors shape individual choices. Canada has one of the highest global rates of euthanasia with 4% of deaths aided by doctors, but moves to make it more accessible are being paused.

Yours etc.,

Gerry Coughlan

Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24

Curriculum contrary to parents’ wishes

Dear Editor, I was very pleased to read what Archbishop Eamon Martin is saying about the very unsuitable material which is now being included in the resources for SPHE and RSE [The Irish Catholic – October 17, 2024]. The Catholic Secondary Schools Parents Association represent approximately 50% of all Irish secondary school parents.

Yet, I understand that they were not consulted about the new SPHE curriculum. This new curriculum, contrary to the expressed wishes of many parents, is based on gender ideologies, which many believe will have profound and negative effects on our young people. This is an important matter which we can raise with every politician who calls to our doors over the next few weeks.

Yours etc.,

Eamon Fitzpatrick,

Strandhill Road, Sligo

Enhancing our recitation of the Creed

Dear Editor, The Creed is a summation of the doctrines we as Catholics hold and believe in. Great battles were fought by great minds on our behalf, during the history of the Church, to gift us with a succinct profession of our Faith.

Is there a way we could enhance our recitation of the Creed at Mass on Sundays, to allow some of its meaning to sink in and penetrate our being?

Very often it seems to be like a bullet train tearing through a station, leaving no trace behind.

Yours etc.,

Judith Leonard

Raheny, Dublin