Safeguarding means supporting those who speak up

The sickening spectacle that is George Gibney, the former swimming coach who was in the news again when he was convicted of sexually abusing five young girls – he was originally charged with 79 counts of indecent assault.

The takeaways are what they have always been, stay vigilant and watchful over kids. Even Jesus warned anyone that would harm children that they’d be better put a millstone around their neck and jump in the sea.

One of the most important principles in safeguarding children and adults is simple: once you know, you cannot unknow. Once something has been seen, heard or disclosed, there is a responsibility to act. Looking the other way, hoping someone else will intervene, or dismissing concerns as ‘probably nothing’ can have devastating consequences.

Too often, people remained silent because they wished to avoid conflict, protect reputations or give others the benefit of the doubt”

Over the past number of decades, society has learned painful lessons. Public inquiries into abuse in schools, churches, care homes, sports organisations, political parties and workplaces have repeatedly shown that warning signs were often visible long before serious harm occurred. Too often, people remained silent because they wished to avoid conflict, protect reputations or give others the benefit of the doubt. Sadly, that silence allowed abuse and exploitation to continue.

Safeguarding is not about assuming the worst in people. It is about recognising that everyone has the right to be safe and that those in positions of trust have a duty to respond whenever concerns arise. Low-level inappropriate behaviour should never be ignored simply because it appears minor. Boundaries are rarely crossed in a single step. More often, they are tested gradually through behaviour that others dismiss as harmless, friendly or simply someone’s personality.

Examples are all around us. An adult repeatedly seeking unnecessary one-to-one contact with a child despite clear policies. A volunteer making inappropriate comments that make others uncomfortable. A manager humiliating or intimidating vulnerable staff members. An older person showing unexplained signs of fear around a particular carer. Each situation may seem small in isolation, but together they can point to something far more serious.

Principle

The same principle applies to safeguarding adults. Whether it involves neglect, financial exploitation, coercive control, domestic abuse or emotional mistreatment, adults who are vulnerable deserve the same protection and the same willingness to speak up. Respect for someone’s dignity should never mean ignoring obvious signs that they may be at risk.

Jesus offers many examples of moral courage and consistently challenged those who abused their power or treated others unjustly. He defended those who were vulnerable, challenged hypocrisy and refused to stay silent in the face of wrongdoing, even when doing so was unpopular. His example reminds us that genuine compassion is not passive; it requires the courage to confront injustice with both truth and kindness.

Creating a strong safeguarding culture means making it normal to ask questions, raise concerns and report behaviours that do not feel right. It means supporting those who speak up rather than criticising them for doing so.

Safeguarding is not someone else’s responsibility. It belongs to every one of us”

The lesson is one we should all remember. Once you know, you cannot unknow. Safeguarding is not someone else’s responsibility. It belongs to every one of us, and the courage to act today may be the very thing that protects a child, safeguards a vulnerable adult or prevents tomorrow’s tragedy.

Kathleen O’Hare is Chair of the Northern Ireland Skills Council and Chair of the Parish Pastoral Council of St Patrick’s and St Colman’s Cathedral Parish, Newry. A former headteacher with more than 35 years’ experience in education, she has dedicated her career to supporting children, young people and families through leadership, pastoral care and safeguarding.

Ms O’Hare has worked extensively with the British Council across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, supporting school leaders in creating safe, caring and inclusive learning communities. She believes safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility and that strong communities are built on trust, compassion, accountability and the courage to protect the most vulnerable.