RTÉ to broadcast daily Mass during the Covid-19 Emergency

National broadcaster RTÉ has announced plans to air daily Mass in response to coronavirus measures that have meant that many public celebrations of the Eucharist have been suspended.

RTÉ will broadcast Mass every weekday at 10.30 from St Eunan’s and St Columba’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, on RTÉ News Now. The broadcasts will continue at least until 29th March, when current public health measures will be reviewed by the Government.

Mass will be followed each day by a short religious message from representatives of Ireland’s other faith communities and Christian traditions.

RTÉ’s Head of Religious Content, Roger Childs said that the broadcaster is aware that “either through self-isolation or Government restrictions, many people are unable to come together to worship at precisely the time when they feel most in need of community, comfort, encouragement and prayer. Facilitated by the web-streaming service churchservices.tv, the Bishop of Raphoe, Dr Alan McGuckian, and cathedral administrator, Msgr Kevin Gillespie, have kindly agreed to celebrate a Mass every weekday morning, which RTÉ is very happy to share with viewers, as part of our commitment to public service during the current emergency. We want people of all faiths to know that RTÉ is with them in spirit.”

According to a statement from RTÉ, the broadcaster will also continue to air a diverse range of Christian worship every Sunday at 11.00, on RTÉ One Television, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra/LW252 and, in Irish, on Raidio Na Gaeltachta.

The national broadcaster will also mark the Jewish festival of Passover with a short programme on RTÉ ONE at 17.35 on Sunday April 5 and, on Saturday April 11, will celebrate the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi, again at 17.35 on RTÉ One.

RTÉ News Now can be accessed on Saorview (channel 21), Sky (521), Virgin Media (200), Eir (517) as well as via the RTÉ Player, the RTÉ News Now app and via RTÉ.ie/news. This content will also be available on the RTÉ Player, both live and on catch-up.