Panama bishops raise concerns over canal linked dam plan that could displace thousands

Panama’s Catholic bishops have questions about a controversial river dam project that could disrupt the lives of thousands in the Central American country.

The project proposes to expand the availability of water for both human consumption and the operation of the Panama Canal.

Advanced by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) and fully backed by the government, the plan will result in the displacement of several communities in the region, affecting around 7,000 people – most of them very poor.

Many families, who have lived in the area for several generations, are refusing to leave their land and accuse the ACP of attempting to impose the project against their will.

Bishop Edgardo Cedeño of the Diocese of Penonomé told Crux Now many people are suspicious of the ACP and fear it will not fulfill its promises.

“The peasants fear they will be displaced and scattered. But they want to remain together as communities,” Cedeño said.

The prelate also told Crux Now the need for additional water for the Panama Canal and for a reliable water supply for the population have become intertwined.