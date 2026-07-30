‘Everybody was praying for the team,’ says Knock rector following Mayo win

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Jarlath Burns applauds after presenting Mayo captain Jack Coyne, as he lifts the Sam Maguire after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Kerry and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin on July 26, 2026. Photo: Ray McManus / Sportsfile.

Mayo’s historic All-Ireland triumph showed how people still instinctively turn to God when something deeply important is at stake, according to the rector of Knock Shrine.

Fr Richard Gibbons was responding to GAA president Jarlath Burns’s declaration during the trophy presentation: “For 75 years you have prayed to Our Lady of Knock, and today Our Lady of Knock has answered your prayers.”

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, the Mayo-born rector said the reference to Our Lady of Knock came as a welcome surprise. “We were all very happy that he did, and it was unexpected, but it was lovely to hear,” he said. “I think everybody was praying for the team.”

The victory ended Mayo’s 75-year wait for the Sam Maguire Cup and consigned the county’s famous ‘curse’ to history.

Fr Gibbons said celebrations erupted at Knock Shrine after the final whistle, where members of the National Grandparents’ Pilgrimage committee had gathered following Mass.

“As soon as the game was won, everybody here was shouting and roaring and clapping and all the rest of it,” he said. “We just couldn’t believe it. It was just a sense of relief and joy and happiness and just such a proud moment for the county and for every Mayo person that was there.”

Asked what prayers for sporting success reveal, Fr Gibbons said they demonstrate how people incorporate faith into the moments that matter to them.

“If something important goes on or happens, they incorporate an element of spirituality into it,” he said. “And whether it’s a ‘Hail Mary’ prayer, kind of a last-resort kind of a prayer, or whether it’s genuinely motivated by faith or whatever, you don’t know. But it just kind of taps into people’s spirituality in some way, shape or form.”

Fr Gibbons also highlighted the longstanding bond between parish life and Gaelic games, noting that the GAA used the parish system as an organisational model. “Every parish is very proud of its own traditions and heritage,” he said, adding that pride in the local club is simply “part of normal parish life”.