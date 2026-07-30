Rise of the ‘Granennials,’ Archbishop Eamon Martin

In Archbishop Eamon Martin’s homily at Mass for the 2026 Grandparents’ pilgrimage to Knock, he addressed the ‘Granennials’ which is “a made-up word to describe the modern, 21st century, grandparent who is all up to date with the new technologies, dance moves and trendy phrases.”

“Clearly grand-parenting today is very different to when I was growing up,” said Archbishop Martin. “But thankfully the special and timeless qualities of grannies and grandads have not been lost – like being a good listener, one-to-one, taking the time to read and play and laugh with young people; to share the family stories, traditions and connections. And of course, to pray.”

Throughout his homily, the Archbishop urges the younger generations to continue engaging with their grandparents and the elderly alike. “Pope Leo encourages all of us, especially young families, to keep up the valuable practice of visiting grandparents, elderly relatives and neighbours.”

While the Gen Z grandchildren may be turning their grandparents into ‘Granennials,’ by filling them in on how to use TikTok and Snapchat, Archbishop Martin also speaks on the importance of grandparent wisdom. “Parents and children will often turn to grandparents and the elderly for wisdom – especially to those who are strengthened by a firm faith and hope in God to be able to judge wisely.”

With strong intergenerational relationships, he hopes that “grandparents everywhere… pass on faith and keep prayer alive at the heart of the family here in Ireland and beyond.”