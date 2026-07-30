Archbishop Duffy urges motorists to ‘heed the blessings’ on the road

Archbishop Francis Duffy, the newly installed Bishop of Killala, with a group of parishoners at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, Co. Mayo on April 26. Photo: Eamonn O’Boyle.

Motorists should treat road safety as a Christian responsibility and “heed the blessings” offered before a journey, Archbishop Francis Duffy has said.

Speaking at the Vigil Mass for Reek Sunday in St Mary’s Church, Westport, the Archbishop of Tuam said familiar phrases such as “safe journey” and “be careful on the road” carry both hope and an awareness of the dangers facing road users.

With road safety chosen as the theme for this year’s pilgrimage, Archbishop Duffy said responsible driving requires “self-discipline, patience” and respect for passengers, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. “Caring for ourselves and for one another falls squarely within our Christian obligations and practices,” he said.

The archbishop warned that behind every road collision statistic lies “trauma, heartache, sadness, regret and remorse”, while speeding, distraction and driving under the influence remain preventable causes.

He encouraged motorists to slow down, leave sufficient time, rest when necessary and remain focused.

Archbishop Duffy concluded by invoking St Patrick’s protection over all travellers, praying: “Christ with me, Christ before me, Christ behind me.”