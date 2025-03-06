An almost Christian coalition forms in London

An enormous event took place in London last month that was fronted by the Canadian psychologist and academic, Dr Jordan Peterson, who has made a huge name for himself since he first emerged on to the world stage in 2016 for criticising a pro-trans ideology law in his home country.

The three-day event, held under the auspices of an organisation called the ‘Alliance for Responsible Citizenship’ attracted over 4,000 delegates from around the world, including some from Ireland.

Among the notable figures who spoke at the conference, aside from Dr Peterson himself, were the former Australian Prime Minister, Tony Abbot, the current leader of the Conservative Party in Britain, Kemi Badenoch, the Speaker of the House in the United States, Mike Johnson, and the former British Education Secretary and current editor of the influential political magazine The Spectator, Michael Gove.

Aside from present and former politicians it also attracted well known academics like Prof. Niall Ferguson and Arthur Brooks, famous writers and journalists such as Douglas Murray and the New York Times writer and columnist, David Brooks. Bishop Robert Barron of Word on Fire also spoke at the event.

Another notable speaker was tech billionaire, Peter Thiel.

Audience

In the audience were hundreds of delegates from pro-life and pro-family organisations from around the world.

This was the second conference of its kind. The first was held, also in London, in October 2023. Besides Jordan Peterson, one of the main guiding lights behind initiative is Baroness Philippa Stroud, who is a long-time member of the Conservative party and a campaigner on pro-family causes, among other issues.

The Alliance for Responsible Citizenship is deliberately named partly to arrive at the acronym, ‘ARC’, as in Noah’s Ark. The aim is to build up a movement of people committed to what might be loosely called ‘traditional values’ that can see us through the current societal and cultural turmoil.

Although ARC itself is not explicitly Christian, many of its leaders are, and so were many of the speakers and delegates at the conference in London.

Little enough was said about immigration. This seemed like a deliberate choice, especially when there was so much about energy policy”

There were talks on the necessity of self-sacrifice (by Jordan Peterson), on the science of happiness (by Arthur Brooks), several on the environment and the necessity of not rushing to green energy until we are sure it does not undermine our economies, and there was several on the future of Western civilisation.

There was an excellent talk by Stephen Shaw on the demographic crisis most of the world is now headed towards. There was a debate between speakers in favour of free trade and speakers who favour tariffs to protect jobs from what is often unfair trade in practice, not free trade.

Curiously enough, little enough was said about immigration. This seemed like a deliberate choice, especially when there was so much about energy policy. Perhaps the organisers didn’t want to spend too much time on that extremely divisive issue because perhaps they felt it would distract from some of the other things they were trying to do.

Ambitious

What struck me most about the event, and ARC itself, is that it is an extremely ambitious attempt to build a worldwide coalition of people committed to broadly traditional values as the surest foundation of the West, and indeed the world.

Baroness Stroud strongly emphasises that the vision must be a positive one and that ordinary people will hopefully come to view it as a much better alternative than the highly individualistic and relativistic vision offered by modern-day liberalism.

Where does Christianity fit into the picture? Several speakers were totally explicit about their Christian faith, including Bishop Barron and Os Guinness, another of ARC’s leading lights. Dr Guinness is an Evangelical Christian and a member of the famous Guinness family.

Jordan Peterson himself Is extremely sympathetic to Christianity, and is almost a Christian, but does not seem able to quite make the final step”

Other speakers were Christian-sympathetic, but not actually Christian, such as the aforementioned tech billionaire, Peter Thiel and the journalist/writer, Douglas Murray. Interestingly, Thiel and Murray are both gay men but are still sympathetic to traditional values, broadly speaking.

Jordan Peterson himself Is extremely sympathetic to Christianity, and is almost a Christian, but does not seem able to quite make the final step. He says he believes in the Resurrection, but it is not 100% clear (not to me at any rate), whether he believes the Resurrection is an actual literal event or more of a metaphor.

His wife, Tammy, has converted recently to Catholicism so perhaps at some point in the near future he will also be formally received into the Catholic Church as well.

Appeal

A question is whether this would increase or decrease his appeal to his many fans, who are predominantly young men. Some of his appeal seems to be based on the fact that he is Christian-sympathetic, but not quite a Christian, and a great part of his audience would culturally Christian at best. So, what would they think if he took the final step, and formally became a Catholic (which seems the most likely Church for him to join)? And would that cause others to do the same?

Os Guinness worries that some traditionalists are willing to embrace a form of cultural Christianity, but not the faith itself. That is, they see Christianity as a necessary foundation stone for our societies but leave it at that. They do not embrace the faith itself.

He told the conference: “The Christian faith will do nothing for civilisation if it’s viewed as useful. It will only be true and effective if it’s understood to be true and you have enough people as citizens who have a loyalty to ultimate reality.”

Dr Guinness is correct that cultural Christianity will only take a society so far unless there are enough actual Christians living in it, otherwise Christianity will only be a pale imitation of itself”

Mind you, it has always been the case, right through the history of the Church, even when it was at its peak, that many were only outwardly Christian and never really embraced Christianity as a personal faith, as something of the heart and mind, rather than just as something exterior, or as useful in certain respects.

But Dr Guinness is correct that cultural Christianity will only take a society so far unless there are enough actual Christians living in it, otherwise Christianity will only be a pale imitation of itself, or maybe something worse, an expression of an aggressive national identity. (Incidentally, the question of nationalism, like immigration, barely came up at the conference).

However, the ARC conference, and the organisation itself, should not be expected to become explicitly Christian, because it is a broad coalition of people who are Christian, almost Christian, who belong to other religions and to no religion but are sympathetic to many of the values that Christians espouse, and there is definitely a place in the world for such a coalition.