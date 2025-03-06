Clogher youth prepare for Lourdes

Clogher Diocese’s youth and young adult ministry office ‘Clogher don Óige’ gathered last weekend to begin their preparation for the Pilgrimage to Lourdes which will happen in July.

James McLoughlin, Youth Ministry Director told The Irish Catholic that “starting preparations so many months in advance gives us the chance to ensure that everything is well-organised and that the participants are well-prepared for the journey, both logistically and spiritually.”

He said that the “enthusiasm among the youth was palpable. They are truly excited about the pilgrimage, as it represents an opportunity to meet new people, experience new things and for spiritual growth, community building, and personal reflection.”

For the Youth Director, the pilgrimage preparation is “also a wonderful way for the youth to bond and form connections that will enhance their experience during the pilgrimage, the getting to know each other and team building is extremely important.”

The group will be meeting once a month until July in “regular meetings leading up to the pilgrimage to keep the momentum going and to address any questions or concerns that arise.”

“This continuous engagement will help maintain the excitement and ensure everyone is ready when the time comes,” Mr McLoughlin concluded.