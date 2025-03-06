‘Take heart’ this Lent, Archbishop Eamon Martin

Archbishop Eamon Martin received one of the Statues of the Sacred Heart blessed by Pope Francis to Armagh Cathedral. Pictured is Archbishop Eamon Martin and faithful in Armagh.

One of the four pilgrim statues of the Sacred Heart blessed by Pope Francis was recently welcomed by Archbishop Eamon Martin to the Archdiocese of Armagh. The statue was received at St Patrick’s Cathedral at the 11am Mass on March 2. This date, Temperance Sunday, is linked with the Pioneers and their offering to the Sacred Heart.

Archbishop Eamon Martin explained on the day that the ‘Sacred Heart Crusade’ is now underway, with the four pilgrim statues, blessed by the Holy Father, journeying across the country. In his homily the prelate encouraged everyone to read the encyclical, Dilexit Nos, “It is very clear that Pope Francis sees the love of the heart of Jesus as a source of mission, a mission to change the world, with all its empty consumerism, war and violence, its selfishness and exploitation where human life can be so easily thrown away.”

Archbishop Eamon consecrated the parish to the Sacred Heart, asking Jesus in song to “inflame” hearts. He invited the faithful in Ireland to “Take Heart” with the approach of Lent.

This Jubilee Year coincides with the 350 anniversary of the revelations of the Sacred Heart to St Margaret Mary Alacoque in France, to whom the 12 promises of the Sacred Heart and the First Friday devotion emerged. “Hoping its short stay will help to reignite love for the Sacred Heart during the Jubilee Year and also mark the 350 anniversary of the revelations to St Margaret Mary Alacoque at Paray le Monial in France,” said the archbishop.

“The devotion to the Sacred Heart remains strong in Ireland and is expected to be further invigorated by Pope Francis’ recent encyclical, Dilexit Nos, released in October. This document served as a key inspiration for the Crusade,” explained the Crusade organising team.

The four pilgrim statues of the Sacred Heart are currently traveling across the dioceses of Ireland. They will come together at Knock Shrine on June 22, where the relics of St Margaret Mary and her confessor, St Claude la Colombière, will be present.