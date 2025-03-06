Why Russia steals children

One of the points that Volodymyr Zelensky made in the now infamous Oval Office confrontation with Donald Trump and JD Vance, was that 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russia. No further discussion ensued about this terrible statistic, which is confirmed by other sources. Indeed, Radio Free Europe claims the number of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia is much greater – estimating it at 700,000.

Pattern

And while this is evidently an act of war, it may also be rooted in a pattern emerging almost all over the world: the shrinking of the child population. Le Monde Diplomatique – a meticulous information source for French diplomats – recently claimed that Russia is experiencing a huge problem with depopulation, and a shortage of manpower because of its low birth rate. (Russia’s death rate is one and a half times the rate of births.) Ethnic groups which used to provide Russia with manpower – people from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan where birth rates are higher– are increasingly migrating to the Arab Emirates and Turkey.

America, once a pronatalist society, has seen its birth rate crash, down currently to 1.6 children per woman”

Russia isn’t, we know, alone in facing this child famine. The New Yorker magazine, for long the essence of a liberal East Coast élite, is devoting its current issue to the chilling prospect of “The End of Children”. America, once a pronatalist society, has seen its birth rate crash, down currently to 1.6 children per woman; while South Korea has the world’s lowest birth rate – 0.7 children per woman, effectively demographic collapse.

South Korea

Strollers for dogs outnumber sales of baby-buggies, and there are South Korean towns where no child has been born for years, reports Gideon Lewis-Kraus. There are schools with only five pupils, which once had a thousand. And when low birthrates become the norm, it gets ever more difficult to recover the situation: there are fewer young people around to have babies. (A leading Finnish demographer, Anna Rotkirch, says that most young people today have never actually held a baby.)

Sex education teaches contraception, but more rarely fertility awareness”

The obstacles to child-bearing are said to be housing, the long investment in education, and the cost of child-care. There has also been an immense amount of propaganda favouring a “child-free” lifestyle, and many reports that children are expensive, tie you down, and disfavour “personal development” and “self-actualisation”. Sex education teaches contraception, but more rarely fertility awareness.

And a state like Russia is reduced, it seems, to stealing children, which is a twisted acknowledgement that maybe kids are the richest resource of all.

Discipline and self-control

Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, has expressed the hope that “Holy Ramadan” – commenced on March 1 – might motivate Christians to be more proactive in observing Lent, which, as we know, started this past week. He went so far as to suggest an ecumenical alignment. “Let’s unite with our Islamic brothers and sisters in prayer and fasting” in this common season.

It’s an interesting idea, and perhaps it’s worth considering. But there are real differences between the approach to Ramadan and the approach to Lent.

For Muslims, the fast is a community effort in which each individual feels supported in the endeavour. Last year, when I was visiting Jordan, I marvelled at the discipline and self-control of Muslims to go without food or drink all day, until sunset. But doing this is more achievable when nearly everyone around you is in concord. A collective spirit is a great enabler, and an encouragement.

Whereas for Christians – well, we most of us now live in a secularised society in which there is almost no special discipline around food, let alone a context for fasting. Easter eggs are on sale before Lent begins, and the only restrictions on meals are health-related (or faddish, like veganism.) If we fast, we do so more or less alone and isolated.

Even the Church itself seldom emphasises the boundaries around fasting any more – but perhaps that’s a point that Cardinal Dolan is also making, in a roundabout way.

***

Henry Kelly, who has recently died aged 78, once told me that what best prepared him for his career in television was performing in Gilbert and Sullivan operas at Belvedere School in Dublin. “You should have seen my Nanky Poo!” he bragged – never shy about his starring role in The Mikado!

Henry was also a classics scholar, brilliant in Latin and Greek, an incongruous background for a celebrity TV host of game shows.

But I think what also favoured him was his father’s paternal dedication. Henry was an only son, born many years after his sisters, and a late surprise to his parents. His father, a successful civil servant who had worked with Kevin O’Higgins, idolised the boy and gave him undiluted attention and motivation. Perhaps it made Henry a little cocky, but it also gave him lifelong confidence. In recent years, Henry had been affected by a stroke but his high spirits remained undiminished.