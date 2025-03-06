The hope of resurrection

Discipleship is a journey of trust in Christ’s sacrificial love says, Fr Barry White

As a priest, I have the privilege of accompanying the dying, from the bedside to the graveside. Recently, while proclaiming the Gospel of John (11:1-44) at a funeral, a phrase stood out to me: “Come and see”. This phrase appears earlier in John’s Gospel (1:39) when Jesus invites the first disciples to follow him. But is there a connection between these two moments?

In John 1:39, Jesus invites his first disciples: “Come, and you will see”. This is more than a call to follow; it is an invitation to dwell with him, not in a physical place but in a deeper, interior reality. The Greek verb horáo in John’s Gospel conveys a deeper spiritual perception—a transformative vision—rather than mere physical sight, as implied by the verb blepo.

Communion

The disciples remain with Jesus, stepping into a communion that shapes their discipleship. This echoes his later words at the Last Supper: “Remain in my love” (John 15:9) and his promise that those who love him will become a dwelling place for the Father, Son, and Spirit (John 14:23). Jesus’ invitation is not to a geographical location but to a place of the heart—a state of abiding in him.

This abiding presence foreshadows a discipleship that involves walking with Jesus from intimacy, akin to that at the Last Supper, through the hour of the Cross to the empty tomb. John’s Gospel (1:39-41) states that the disciples stayed with him until “about the tenth hour” (around 4 pm), symbolising not only an entire day spent with him but also the very timeframe associated with his death on the cross and the time of his burial. This suggests that true discipleship calls for more than communion with Christ; it requires a willingness to journey with him through suffering, death, and ultimately, to the tomb in hope of resurrection.

In John 11:34, the phrase “Come and see” (horáo) appears again, but in a starkly different context. In contrast to John 1:39, where Jesus invites the disciples into communion with him, here, Martha and Mary invite Jesus into a place of death: the tomb of their brother, Lazarus. In John 1:39, “seeing” is an entry into a deeper experience of Christ; in John 11:34, “seeing” does not just mean Jesus experiencing the tomb of Lazarus on a sensory level, enduring the smell, the sight of the stone and the body; it means Jesus perceiving our human experience of suffering and loss. This moment is significant: Jesus, the Word made flesh, does not observe pain from a distance but steps fully into it, embracing human experience.

Dialogue

Discipleship is a dialogue—a dynamic conversation between these two “Come and See” calls. It is a dialogue between Jesus calling us to life with him (John 1:39) and our invitation for him to encounter our experiences of darkness (John 11:34). In John 1:39, the disciples begin a transformative journey with Jesus, while in John 11:34, he enters into human sorrow, showing that true discipleship requires us to welcome him into both our joys and our struggles. The Gospel calls us to communion with Christ, allowing the hope of his resurrection to speak into our moments of despair.

As Jesus approached Lazarus’ tomb, we are invited to welcome him into the dark corners of our lives—our pain, our wounds, and the “tombs” where we have trapped ourselves. The beauty of the Christian journey is that Jesus does not observe our suffering from afar; he enters into it and transforms it. The raising of Lazarus points toward the ultimate resurrection. The same Jesus who invites us to “come and see” in life stands before death and declares, “I am the resurrection and the life” (John 11:25). In embracing both life and death, discipleship is a journey of trust in Christ’s sacrificial love, which triumphs over suffering and leads to new life.

Just as Jesus shares in our grief, the Church’s funeral rites mirror that compassion—revealing Christ’s presence in our experience of dying and rising. In their beauty, these rites encapsulate a hope that resonates with the transformative journey of baptism. The sprinkling of holy water recalls the waters of baptism, the incensing of the coffin honours the body as a temple of the Holy Spirit, and the white pall reminds us that we are clothed in Christ. Yet, one often-overlooked ritual speaks profoundly to both our mortality and our hope—the tossing of clay onto the coffin at the Rite of Committal. As I gently let the clay fall, I recite the words from Genesis: “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return”. These same words resound in the liturgy of Ash Wednesday, as we receive the sign of the cross in ashes upon our foreheads—a reminder of our frailty and our need of God’s mercy.

Powerful

This simple yet powerful gesture grounds us in the reality of our weakness, our very being formed from the Earth. And yet, the clay also whispers of something greater—the promise of re-creation, the hope of resurrection. Just as Christ rose from the tomb, from the Earth, so too will we be raised. This paradox—of death and life, of dust and glory—is woven throughout the Gospel of John, calling us, again and again, to “Come and see”. In this Lenten season, may we embrace the journey with renewed faith, trusting that even from the dust, God will bring forth life.