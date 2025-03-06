What does Hope mean?

Dermot Byrne

As we approach the month of March and the much longed for stretch in the evening begins to make its presence felt, we can justifiably start to think about spring. Awaiting tender shoots, daffodils and the subtle hint of green that will soon return to the canopies of the woodlands, our minds are cast ahead to the coming months. Some may even be bold enough to hope for a warm and balmy summer, although based on the last few summers that may be foolhardy, nonetheless one can hope!

This human propensity to mentally vacate the present to imaginatively dwell in some future time is emblematic of our nature as creatures of hope. While people vary greatly as to how hopeful or pessimistic they are, I reckon even the self-professed pessimists among us secretly hope that the disappointments they anticipate might not come to pass.

2025 is a Jubilee of Hope in the Catholic Church and so it seems an opportune moment to reflect on hope itself. What is hope? Is it something you have, or something you do, a noun or a verb? What is Christian hope? In general, it is probably fair to say that hope is thought to be a good thing, but not always. In the aftermath of some disappointment, say losing a sporting final, a manager or player might be heard to say, ‘it is the hope that kills you’.

Sentiment

This sentiment is one that chimes with the thought of 19th Century philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche when he proclaims that hope is, “the worst of all evils, because it protracts the torment of men.” What I understand Nietzsche to mean by this is that hope deceives people with the illusory promise of a better future. Even more vehemently, Nietzsche rejects religious, and specifically Christian, hope. In Thus Spoke Zarathustra he writes, “remain faithful to the Earth and do not believe those who speak to you of extra-terrestrial hopes… they are despisers of life” Is Nietzsche right or does he at least have a point? Can thoughts of eternal bliss spoil or degrade the present?

Another 19th Century philosopher and theologian, Soren Kierkegaard, wrote extensively on despair and anxiety but perhaps unsurprisingly this also led him to reference hope on many occasions. He made a distinction between what he called “earthly hope” and “heavenly hope.” Earthly hopes are the everyday hopes that a person might have. This hope is a future oriented sentiment that seeks a positive outcome. The hope of passing a driving test, meeting the love of your life, or winning a turkey in a Christmas raffle. These hopes are totally fine and normal to have but for Kierkegaard they cannot ultimately be an adequate basis for an enduring hope. This makes sense, if you pass your driving test you cannot continue hope in that. If the raffle has concluded and someone else has won the turkey you don’t continue to wait and hope that you might somehow be heading home with it anyway. Earthly hope, in Kierkegaard’s perspective, is something that can only lead to despair. Misfortune, loss, and disappointment teach us time and again that earthly hopes are deficient and intermediary. We need something better.

Heavenly hope on the other hand is something different and better. Kierkegaard calls it “the voice of eternity” which dwells within us. This hope is something transcendent, something which can never be fully realised in the here and now, nor can it disappoint in the here and now. The various disappointments that we endure through our earthly hopes point us towards heavenly hope, the more we understand the deficiency of our everyday hopes the more we realise we need transcendent hope. For Kierkegaard this transcendent hope is based on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, it is Christian hope.

Hope

In his New Testament Epistles, St Paul makes frequent references to hope. One of the notable things about Paul’s description of hope is that he mainly refers to it as something to have, rather than something to do. In this sense it comes across more as a noun than is the case with everyday earthly hope which is more of a verb. In his earliest letter, written to the Church in Thessalonica, Paul addresses the concerns of those whose loved ones have died before the much anticipated second coming of Christ. He reassures them that when Christ does come again those who have predeceased them will be the first to be raised up to be with the Lord forever. He tells them this, “so that you may not grieve as others who have no hope” (1 Thessalonians 4:13). Additionally, in his Letter to the Romans, Paul outlines, “For in hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what is seen? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.” (Romans 8:24) This verse somewhat confusingly refers to waiting patiently in hope but also having already been saved in hope. A broader reading of Romans will make it clear that having been saved through the death and resurrection of Christ is the basis for having hope. Patiently waiting in hope for the second coming of Christ is something that can only be done because we already have hope because of His first coming.

The Letter to the Hebrews refers to hope in Jesus as a “sure and steadfast anchor of the soul.” (Hebrew 6:19) If eternal life and communion with God is the object of our hope then Hebrews has an existentially significant promise to make which really does transform our present reality.

It announces that, “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1). Pope Benedict XVI in his 2007 encyclical Spe Salvi gives a highly sacramental interpretation of this verse. He states that if the things that we hope for are eternal life and communion with God, then through faith in some tentative and embryonic way, these things are already present within us. The things of our future, our true and complete life with Christ, come to inhabit us in our present time. Faith draws the future into the present. Our hope is one of confident expectation from the position and perspective of having already received.

Effect

As for suggestions that this sort of hope would cause one to become indifferent to the present and to engage in mental escapism, it should have the polar opposite effect. The promise that this sort of hope is based upon should be an impetus for action in the world. When through faith and hope one has glimpsed the true and full life, the privations of the present are viewed as aberrations which must be addressed. To paraphrase CS Lewis in Mere Christianity, the Apostles who converted the Roman Empire and the English Evangelicals who abolished the slave trade all left their mark on the world precisely because their minds were occupied with heaven.

Dermot Byrne is a carpenter and theologian. He is a graduate of KU Leuven and Yale University and writes on religion, politics, and culture.