Fr Conor McGrath, Belfast’s youngest parish priest, stands in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican, awaiting the election of Pope Leo XIV.

Belfast’s youngest parish priest could not resist the road to Rome on May 8. Fr Conor McGrath had just marked his 38th birthday. There are only a handful of priests his age in Down and Connor where he also serves as vocations director. In the years to come, would he get another chance to see…