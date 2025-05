Diarmuid Lyng of Wexford at the Allianz National Hurling League, Division 1A, Round 1, Wexford vs Waterford, Wexford Park, Wexford on February 18, 2007. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Diarmuid Lyng has always been more than a hurler. The former Wexford captain known for his pace and skill in the yellow and gold, has long traded the pitch for the sacred landscape of Ireland’s hills and heritage. These days, he’s more likely to be found deep in the wilds, guiding young people through Irish…