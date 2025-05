Pope Leo XIV leads his first Mass as pontiff in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican May 9, 2025. Pope Leo, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, was elected pope the previous day. (OSV News photo/Mario Tomassetti, Vatican media via Reuters)

It is with the astonished joy of the resurrection in the season of Easter that we welcome a new Pope. We continue to mourn the loss of Pope Francis whose extensive ministry through presence, preaching, teaching and writing can now be absorbed and take on new light. Just as the words of Christ we read…