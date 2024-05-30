Two Benemerenti medals awarded in space of a week

Pope Francis has awarded the Benemerenti medal for service to the Church to two Irish parishioners in the space of a week. Belfast Christian musician Rita Goldsmith and Tipperary sacristan Willie Fogarty were bestowed with the award in recognition of their “long and untiring service” to their respective Catholic communities.

Rita Goldsmith was formally presented with the award by the Bishop of Down and Connor Alan McGuckian at a ceremony last Sunday.

She was nominated by Fr Eugene O’Neill and the parish community at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast in recognition of her “long and untiring service” to the Catholic community of Belfast.

Bishop McGuckian noted Ms Goldsmith’s constant and devoted living vocation as a Christian musician.

He said at the heart of the award was her dedicated service to the Sacred Liturgy and ministry of music not only in St Patrick’s, but in Clonard Monastery and many parishes where she has provided music.

Last week, Willie Fogarty was also awarded the Benemerenti Medal for over 30 years of service as sacristan at St Anne’s Church in Clonmore, Tipperary.

Mr Fogarty was thanked for his commitment and generosity of time and goodwill to the parishioners and priests of the parish.

The Clonmore parishioners also thanked those who assist Mr Fogarty in his work including the ministry of music, floral arrangements, care of the grounds and preparations for all the liturgical devotions through the year, they acknowledged that the work is “a real team effort”.