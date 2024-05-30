Lough Derg blooms and booms

This May, Lough Derg has welcomed more than a thousand pilgrims to the island, and this is only the start of the pilgrimage season. Also, this year, more than 1100 teenagers attended a pre-Confirmation retreat. 816 attended the same retreat in 2023. “Lough Derg is increasing the outreach to young people. Ireland has missed out on evangelising for two centuries now and that needs to be rebuilt”, said James McLoughlin, a member of the Lough Derg team.

The traditional three day pilgrimage begins Friday May 31 and finishes on August 15. “It is a programme of prayer, fasting, walking bare-footed and undertaking a 24 hour Vigil. Without shoes and sleep and with little food, pilgrims are confronted with the essential aspects of life, an experience which can enable them to discover their hidden strengths and rediscover what really matters in life. Many people find that their pilgrimage to Lough Derg helps them to deal better with life’s ordinary struggles”, as the organisers describe on their new website loughderg.org.

In the same note, James McLoughlin says: “You are giving all up. For some people that can be challenging, but there is freedom in being able to put our lives in perspective and prioritise and reevaluate things we take for granted.”

Lough Derg also offers residential retreats, now in their second year. These retreats are for anyone who is searching for a way to explore and deepen their faith. On crossing over to this ancient island of prayer, Lough Derg “offers a unique opportunity to step back from a busy life, into prayer and reflection, and towards a deeper relationship with God”, said James McLoughlin.