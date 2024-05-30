Novena giving hope for pro-lifers

The Prayer for Life Novena is taking place this week and according to Petra Conroy, one of the organisers, it is well necessitated. Petra is just one of many among the Council for Life of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference who have organised the initiative.

Petra believes it is a crucial time to host such an event: ‘It’s important that we don’t get too comfortable with it (abortion)… a certain acceptance.. a resignation.’

Originally from Kildare, Petra has been advocating for the protection of human life in the womb from as far back as she can remember and is aware of the key strategies that will aid human life being preserved: ‘loads of things can be done.. get people to pray.. it’s the most effective.. it helps in our hearts and minds.’

Effective communication is also key according to Petra: ‘It has to be presented in different ways.. I think anyone looking at the matter with a clear mind will come around.’

Petra also calls out the hypocrisy of many on the pro-choice side: ‘Abortion is not a good thing for women.. it’s an amazing thing to be able to bring new life into the world.’

While primarily focusing her efforts on abortion, Petra notes the concerns she has when it comes to euthanasia in Ireland: ‘It’s strange that they go to great efforts to prevent suicide in Ireland but are in favour of state endorsed suicide.’

Petra is one of many pro-life people who feel betrayed by Irish politicians: ‘I’d have huge respect for the likes of Peader Tobin.. there are certain principles that he wasn’t willing to break.. he was willing to stand for what he believed in.. a lot of people who don’t agree with him respect him because he has principles..’

Despite all of this, Petra remains optimistic and shocked at the sheer amount of people she knows in the pro-life movement.