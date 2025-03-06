Trinitarian Order quietly helping persecuted Christians for 800 years

Almudena Martínez-Bordiú

A new documentary, Ocho Siglos Después (Eight Centuries Later), sheds light on the plight of persecuted Christians in regions like Syria, Nigeria, and northern India, where faith remains a source of resilience amid oppression.

The film, produced by Fascina Producciones, was screened on February 25 at Madrid’s Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum. The event featured remarks from Fr Antonio Aurelio, vicar general of the Trinitarian Order, and the film’s director, Alfredo Torrescalles.

Originally, the Trinitarian Order was established in the Middle Ages to free Christian captives held by Muslims during the Crusades. Today, in a context of “modern crusades,” where Islamic fundamentalism continues to persecute Christians for their faith, the Trinitarians remain a beacon of hope for those who remain firm in their commitment to Christ. Continuing their mission today through Trinitarian International Solidarity (SIT), established 25 years ago, the Trinitarians provide quiet but vital aid to persecuted Christians worldwide.

The documentary aims to amplify the voices of those facing religious persecution, showcasing the ongoing relevance of the Trinitarian Order’s work in a modern world where faith-based violence persists.