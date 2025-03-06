Indonesian scholars and religious leaders discuss Pope’s impact on religious landscape

Pope Francis receives wine from women in traditional Indonesian dress during the presentation of gifts as he celebrates Mass in Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mass Sept. 5, 2024. Photo: CNS/Lola Gomez.

Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Prof. KH Nasaruddin Umar, emphasised the importance of religious tolerance and interfaith harmony during a colloquium and book discussion at Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia on February 25.

Titled ‘Salve Peregrinans Spei!’, the event focused on perspectives from 33 prominent Indonesian Muslim figures regarding Pope Francis’ visit. In his keynote address, Prof Nasaruddin stressed the need to strengthen interfaith relationships in an increasingly complex world.

“Our challenge today is to create spaces that foster unity rather than division. The education curriculum we’ve designed aims to instil strong religious understanding, free from hatred,” he said.

A former Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque, Prof. Nasaruddin recalled his meeting with Pope Francis at the mosque, describing it as a pivotal moment in interfaith dialogue. The Pope’s visit to Indonesia last year was widely recognised as a milestone for religious tolerance. His interactions with various faith communities reinforced Indonesia’s pluralistic society and the power of dialogue in maintaining unity. The minister also took the opportunity to ask attendees to pray for Pope Francis, who has been experiencing health issues. Sharing a personal anecdote, he noted that he was hospitalised on the same day the Pope fell ill.

Prof. Biyanto from the Ministry of Education commended the event’s organisers for their commitment to fostering dialogue. “May the ideas in this book inspire many and strengthen our sense of brotherhood,” he said, expressing hope for continued collaboration.

Atma Jaya Catholic University President, Prof. Dr Yuda Turana, echoed these sentiments, calling the event a bridge for universal values like love, peace, and solidarity. “These values must serve as the foundation for a harmonious future for all Indonesians.”

Bishop Antonius Subianto Bunjamin, OSC, President of the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI), highlighted the event’s role in advancing fraternity and the Pope’s message of compassion. “We must ensure this spirit thrives, bringing tangible benefits for unity and social justice.”

Stefanus Ginting of the Frans Seda Foundation expressed hope that the discussion would deepen public understanding of the Pope’s visit, calling it a “moment of grace to foster fraternity, humanity, and peace in Indonesia.”