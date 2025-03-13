Bishops express concern Congo’s war could unravel into a regional conflict

A United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo armoured personnel carrier drives through a road in Rhoe camp for the internally displaced people in Ituri, Congo April 20, 2023. Photo: OSV News/Paul Lorgerie, Reuters

As conflict continues to devastate eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Association of Episcopal Conferences of Central Africa (ACEAC) has warned of potential regional spillover.

At a meeting in Tanzania, bishops from Burundi, DRC, and Rwanda called for peace, denouncing what they termed a growing “culture of death.” The M23 rebel offensive, backed by Rwanda, has escalated violence, capturing key cities in North and South Kivu. At least 7,000 people have been killed, and 450,000 displaced since January. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and reports of widespread human rights violations persist.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of the DRC stressed that the conflict is not just about resources but reflects a deeper loss of empathy. The bishops urged armed groups to end violence and turn “swords into ploughshares.”

Regional peace efforts seek to mediate between the Congolese government and armed groups. However, challenges remain, with foreign militias continuing to destabilize the region.

The bishops reaffirmed their commitment to fostering peace through dialogue and reconciliation.