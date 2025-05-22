The Venerable Matt Talbot Centenary Year Celebrating a legacy of faith and recovery

Members of the Knights of St Columbanus pictured with Auxiliary Bishop Paul Dempsey and with the relics of Matt Talbot, which have been entrusted to them for 2025, the Centenary year of Matt Talbot’s death. Photo: John McElroy.

Bro. Michael Murphy

This Matt Talbot Centenary Year marks a century since the death of Venerable Matt Talbot, known for his dedication to faith and recovery from alcoholism. This year is an opportunity to reflect on his life, contributions to our Catholic faith, and his lasting impact on addiction recovery programs worldwide.

Remarkably, Matt Talbot achieved sobriety over 60 years before Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in 1935. His life reflected the core principles of AA’s 12 steps, particularly admitting powerlessness over alcohol, believing in a higher power, and turning his will and life over to God.

The Knights of St Columbanus will be leading this year’s nationwide celebrations. One of our objectives is to emphasise that Matt Talbot quit alcohol at 28 and remained sober for 41 years until his death at 69 in 1925. By doing so, we aim to present Matt Talbot as a figure of inspiration, considering the significant number of young people affected by various forms of addiction.

Ireland and indeed the whole world has an urgent need for Matt’s powerful intersession beset, as we all are, with the consequences of alcoholism and other drug addictions which destroys family life and especially the lives and aspirations of our loved young people.

Beatification

Matt Talbot basically calls us to conversion, to let go of our particular attachments and to change our lives, as we allow Gods healing touch to transform us. Matt was only 28 years when he decided to change his life; showing that young people have a basic goodness that need to be discovered and released, through help and guidance.

Our second aim was to support Venerable Matt Talbot’s beatification. We thank Fr Brian Lawless and the Dublin Diocese for entrusting the Knights of St Columbanus with three relics of Matt Talbot, which we will take to cathedrals and churches across various dioceses.

This has been a great success to date as we have visited, Derry, Belfast, Armagh, Newry, Ennis, Waterford, Castlepollard and Dublin. With many more churches to be visited throughout the remainder of the year. Most of our visits was to coincide with the Matt Talbot Prayer society’s freedom from addiction mass. Mass is celebrated on the first Monday of every month at 7.30pm and offered for those struggling with addiction, there families and all those affected by addiction.

A centenary highlight will be the release of the docudrama film “Matt Talbot: Urban Mystic,” directed by Emmy-winning Catholic filmmaker Bill Rose. The film chronicles Matt Talbot’s journey from teenage alcoholism to sobriety. It will premiere in Dublin during the centenary weekend in June. Additionally, EWTN will feature the Knights of St Columbanus on ‘The Conversation’ to discuss Matt’s life and the centenary, hosted by Aiden Gallagher.

The primary celebrations for the 100th anniversary will be held in Dublin over the weekend of June 6, 7, and 8. The Centenary weekend will commence at Our Lady of Lourdes, Sean McDermott Street, on Friday, June 6 at 7pm with a talk titled ‘Matt Talbot: A Saint for Our Times’ by Vice Postulator Fr Brian Lawless. This will be followed by an international healing service conducted by Fr Doug McKay from Our House Ministries and Mr Ken Johnston from the Calix Society both from Philadelphia USA.

On Saturday, June 7, the Centenary Mass will take place at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral at 3pm, officiated by Archbishop Dermot Farrell. Following the Mass, there will be a procession to the tomb of Venerable Matt Talbot at Our Lady of Lourdes, Sean McDermott Street, where a wreath will be laid.

Sunday, June 8, at Our Lady of Lourdes, Sean McDermott Street, will feature two talks beginning at 2pm. The first talk, presented by Darren Butler of the Irish Bishops’ Drugs Initiative, will discuss the Church’s role in addiction and recovery. The second talk will cover the role of the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association in contemporary society, delivered by Fr Robert McCabe and guest speakers. The day will conclude with a closing Mass celebrated by Bishop Michael Router IBDI.

The weekend’s celebrations will close with a screening of the new Matt Talbot docudrama film, “Matt Talbot: Urban Mystic,” at the Gresham Hotel, O’Connell Street, at 8pm.

Support

Special thanks to Fr Michael Casey SBD, Fr Hugh O Donnell SBD, the parish council, and Our Lady of Lourdes Sean Mc Dermott Street parishioners for supporting and encouraging the Knights of St Columbanus in organising this centenary year.

“Matt’s turning away from drink was a most extraordinary miracle and his conversion and following the Lord was an example to countless workers like myself”

Larry McLoughlin, a fellow workmate of Matt’s.

