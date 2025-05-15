Peruvians Celebrate Election of Pope Leo XIV

People react at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Chiclayo, Peru, May 8, 2025, the day Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected pope. He chose the papal name Leo XIV. As an Augustinian priest, then-Father Prevost spent many years as a missionary in Peru. (OSV News photo/Sebastian Castaneda, Reuters)

The election of Pope Leo XIV has sparked jubilant celebrations in Peru, where many Peruvians remember him as Bishop Robert Prevost of Chiclayo. For those who worked closely with him, his papacy feels like the culmination of his deep connection with the people of the region.

“We screamed,” said Aldo Llanos, a professor at the University of Piura, recalling the moment he heard the announcement. “It was like a World Cup goal.” Prevost’s legacy in Chiclayo is rooted in his compassionate leadership, especially during crises like the 2017 El Niño flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic. “He was the face of Christ, going out into the mud to help his people,” said Janinna Sesa Córdova, former head of Caritas Chiclayo.

Known for his humility and hands-on approach, Prevost’s efforts included leading the Oxygen of Hope campaign during the pandemic, saving countless lives. His leadership style—calm, balanced, and pastoral—earned him the respect of all, embodying the Peruvian Church’s social engagement and close relationship with the people.

His election as pope is a moment of pride for Peruvians, who feel deeply connected to the man they knew as their bishop. “He has left an indelible mark on the hearts of Chiclayo,” Sesa said, “A bishop of the people. A true shepherd.”

The excitement is also shared by Augustinian sisters who worked closely with Prevost. “We’ve known him for years, and now seeing him as pope is overwhelming,” said Sister Carmen Toledano. “He is someone who truly cares, and his humility shines through even now.” Sister Marlene Quispe added, “He built communion wherever he went, always guiding us with love and listening to the Spirit.”

Ximena Valdivia Muro, a youth minister in the Diocese of Chiclayo, praised Prevost’s approach to young people. “He was always present, especially for the youth. He would sit with us, listen to our struggles, and offer advice. His ability to unite everyone, regardless of their background, made him a true leader.”

For many Peruvians, the election of Pope Leo XIV is not only a personal triumph but a moment of shared joy. Llanos, reflecting on Prevost’s time in Peru, said, “Had he stayed in his native country, I think his sense of the Church would’ve been very different. Peru changed him.” For Peruvians, the election of Pope Leo XIV is a reminder of their country’s significant role in shaping the future of the global Church, and they eagerly await his return as Pope, which is sure to be an unforgettable celebration.