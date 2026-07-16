Pope Leo and migration rights, a matter of balance

Pope Leo XIV greets migrants at the ‘Las Raíces’ migrant centre in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, on June 12, 2026, during his apostolic journey to Spain. The president of the European bishops’ commission, June 17, warned that new migration regulations recently approved by the European Union raise serious ethical and humanitarian concerns. Photo: OSV News / Yara Nardi, Reuters.

As attitudes to immigration harden in Ireland, it is instructive to study what Pope Leo said about migration during his recent visit to Spain, particularly in Gran Canaria, and during his visit to Lampedusa in Italy. Catholic social teaching on migration is nuanced. Pope Leo is continuing the tradition of all the recent popes. Even…