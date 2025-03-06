The Irish Synod must ask harder questions to secure the Church’s future
Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, responds to questions from US university students about the Synod of Bishops in the Vatican October 18, 2024. Photo: CNS/Pablo Esparza. The plans for the Irish Synod show no signs of tackling the hard questions around youth such as are we willing to make the cultural and liturgical changes necessary to meet them where they are at?
The National Synodal Team has released a list of themes and resources for proposed Spring Gatherings at local level nationally. Revisiting the generalised themes that emerged from the parish focus group stages of the Universal Synod in Ireland is useful, but three years after initial focus groups identified broad themes for discussion, the upcoming Synod…