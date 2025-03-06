Diary of a parish Pastor Notes in haste – February 2025

Re-instating St Valentine?

St Valentines Day was a hard day for me this year. It was a Friday, remember, an ‘ordinary’ weekday. And in my rural parish, weekday Masses are not big hits: usually it’s the sacristan and me and one or two others who concelebrate the liturgy. This means that strange feasts like that of 14 February cause no distress.

This year it was different. The Mass had been booked for a significant anniversary of a significant person, so people attended in their droves. And the crowd attending was ‘inter-generational’ – which meant that many attended for whom St Valentine would be a significant character, a day for heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and cards, as well as many for whom 14 February launched a weekend of love-themed adventures. These attendees would expect St Valentine to be celebrated in the church too.

So it was a heavy heart that I tried to explain that poor Valentine was making no appearance in our liturgy on his day, and worse, that he had been supplanted by the unknown (to them) apostles to the Slavic people.

I was tempted to use that verse for Valentine’s day beloved of Catholic liturgists:

“Roses are red,

Violets are odious;

So won’t you be —

My Cyril-and-Methodius!”

It hasn’t quite got the ‘Be-my-Valentine’ ring to it, but it’s the best we can do. Maybe some wise person might suggest to the higher-ups that St Valentine be re-instated on 14 February and the Slavic saints given an adjoining date? We can but dream…

Building Bridges

Every parish is different. Every parish has its own cast of characters who blend together in a unique way. And every parish has achievements of which it is proud. In some places it might be victory at the (GAA) county final; for another it might be laurel wreaths won at the Young Scientist of the Year contest; for another it might be a television focus on a local historical landmark or the anniversary of a glorious victory in a past war.

Every parish deserves an annual celebration of what makes it special, but how this celebration is framed varies much. My idea was a Parish Thanksgiving Mass, with thanks rendered to God, the ultimate origin of all achievement. In the hands of the pastoral council, this very soon became a Parish Achievements Mass (slightly different focus, though most didn’t notice). And in some minds it then became a “Why-our-parish-is-much-better-than-the-neighbours” Mass.

And yet, despite all the obstacles, re-routing and diversions, it succeeded. The Mass brought a cohort of people not usually seen at Mass. It didn’t bring the victors in local sports leagues, but it brought their parents and their children, which is more than most Sundays bring. And it helped build a bridge to the local community, something taken for granted in the past, but no more. Bridges have to be purposely built now, so that the things we have to work on as a church community mean more in the long run.

Banning Alleluias

Lent is coming , and choirs and singers are trying to pick out hymns that suit. It is the time of year when alleluias are banned, which seems to make them all the more anxious to appear. A favourite Lenten hymn seems to hit all the right notes. The first line speaks of ‘seeking first the Kingdom of God’, which penitents try hard to do. The second reminds us not just to seek the Kingdom of God, but also his righteousness as well. Then come the promise that “all these things will be given unto you”. But for the fourth line, we collapse into guffaws, with its fulsome alleluias, then followed by a whole verse of them! And red faces all round. And it recurs each Lent, a peculiar parish achievement in my peculiar parish….

Domestic visitations

In February, I visited an elderly gentleman recently released from hospital. I brought a pyx with Holy Communion “just in case” and some Holy Oil in the car for a similar reason. I didn’t want to push myself or our sacraments on this gentleman, but wanted to make the sacraments available if desired. It’s balancing act well familiar to pastoral priests.

In the event the gentleman in question was delighted to see me. While weakened by his hospital stay and thus not fit for a long chat, he was happy not to be forgotten and my gingerly suggestion of sacraments went down well.

My only difficulty lay in the enormous heater that dominated the kitchen. Every now and then, it kicked into hyper-audible life, and while its noise level had no effect on the elderly man, I could neither hear a word he said nor be sure I could be heard whenever it boomed out. I calculated that it powered into life every five minutes or so, with one full minute of inaudibility following. So I would have to begin prayers immediately after it boomed and be sure to have completed the prayers before its next intervention.

I succeeded, just about, but it was a push. I don’t think I was ever prepared in the seminary for the vagaries of home visitation, but pastoral life has been a great teacher. I have learned how important it is to locate a clock visible to me during a pastoral visit, so I don’t have to check my watch too visibly. And I have also learned to beware of domestic objects that make a lot of noise, which hard-of-hearing elderly folk may not notice at all, but which entirely blot out my end of the conversation.

Signing a pre-nup

Another February task for me involved filling in pre-nuptial enquiry forms for sending abroad. The young couple seeking to marry had, in their foolishness, thought that a marriage is a far-flung corner of Europe was just what they needed, in a country with a language unknown to them, and in which Catholic churches were as rare as hens’ teeth.

As a pastor, this was not what concerned me (that was all their choice, so they would have to make the best of it), it was the fact that the pre-marriage forms would not only be scrutinized in the diocesan office in the far-flung country, but would be gone through with a fine tooth comb by our curia, in a diocesan office where fine tooth combs are widely deployed. This meant that my easy-going approach to form-filling had to be smartened up considerably.

Usually with pre-nuptial forms, I set great store by a personal conversation with the couple. If they seem “sound” to me, the form itself is filled speedily. The paperwork only becomes heavy weather when I am not sure that all is well with the couple. But when the paperwork goes through the hands of another, in a place where gnats are regularly strained, all “I”s had to be dotted and “t”s crossed. Baptismal and confirmation forms had to be correctly filled, dated, sealed and sent, as well as evidence of a proper pre-marriage course. Supplying my name and phone number and inviting a call if all was not in order, I held my breath, crossed my fingers and hoped for the best. The relief when I got a ‘all-clear’ email was palpable.