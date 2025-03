María Dolores Rosique, known as ‘Lola’ by her family members and friends, is pictured here when she was hospitalised. A second-class relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis accompanied her at her bedside. Photo: Lola Rosique.

Diego Lopez Marina – ACI PRENSA With a radiant smile, paediatric physician María Dolores Rosique, known as ‘Lola’, to family and friends, recounted her testimony of healing after overcoming aggressive abdominal cancer. She believes her recovery began after visiting the tomb of Blessed Carlo Acutis in Assisi, Italy, placing herself completely under his care.…