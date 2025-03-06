Sweetening the pill of economic change in Ireland

The Carlow Sugar Factory: The Extraordinary Story of an Irish Industrial Icon, by Christopher Power (Created by Alhaus for Carlow County Council Centenary Committee, supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media;

available gratis from Carlow Public Library; email library@carlowcoco.ie)

To mark the centenary of the creation of the sugar factory at Carlow in 1924, in the first days of the Irish Free State, a County Council Centenary Committee has commissioned and published this important little book.

It is, however, one in which I have to declare an interest: this reviewer is a nephew of the late Lieutenant-General MJ Costello, who after his retirement from the Army was appointed the managing director of the Irish Sugar Co.

The story of that great national enterprise, created in one era of national pride, disappeared in the changed circumstances after 1970 when the first affects of what we now call globalisation began to be felt, is an important one. This book relates an important part of it through local history.

Sugar, of which the heavy tea drinking Irish put away substantial amounts, was originally imported largely from the British possessions in the West Indies. It was decided by the new state that it would be better if this imperial connection could be lessened. The technology of making sugar from beet was imported from Soviet Russia, which had no sugar producing colonies.

The Irish Sugar Co. had a set of factories. To an existing factory at Carlow were added new factories at Mallow, Thurles and Tuam. The author perhaps misses the full significance of the appointment of General Costello. Though he had indeed played a part in the revolutionary days of the founding of the state in the early 1920s, he had more importantly a more significant role in the defence of Ireland in what was known as “The Emergency”.

He was one of the key men who moulded the new Irish army through three decades. He was a born leader and one of the few men in Ireland who had the experience and skill to command and lead large bodies of people to successful outcomes. The passage from military commander to company director was a clear one. He was simply one of the few effective man managers on a large scale that the country had at its disposal.

Christopher Power gives a succinct and well informed account of the difficult early days of the original sugar firm. But in the late 1940s the new sugar company ‘campaign’, as it was called with carried over military terminology, was to lead on to new things, especially to the founding of Erin Foods, and the development of accelerated freeze-dried vegetables as the basis of new products for both the domestic market and for export. A range of vegetables were effectively added to the beet production.

The slow demise of the Sugar Co. is a sad business passed over here with discretion. He is more interested in what the firm meant over two generations to the people of Carlow, than with providing a verdict on famous international players so to speak.

In his final pages, the author writes, “This book has endeavoured to outline the development and background of the Carlow Sugar Factory. What is more difficult than relying on the basic facts is describing the human experience of thousands of people of every age who over eight decades operated this mighty enterprise.”

Industry

Agriculture was then seen as the dominant industry in Ireland. Much thought and effort went into developing the social life of people on the land, in a way consistent with the social teachings that lay behind the creation of the new state, derived in many way from the insight of Rerum Novarum in 1891. These in time would come into conflict with ideas in the wider world in more recent days.

Mr Powers’s book tells a part of the story, as did Michael Foy In his 1976 book on the industry as whole in Ireland. But as more materials come to hand to hand a much fuller story will eventually be told, which in effect will be the story of the modernisation and economic development of Ireland as a whole.

The Carlow factory closed in March 2005, following earlier closure of the other factories. Though many lament its passing, it seems that the feeling both in government and farming circles today is that there will be no future revival of what had been over those eighty years a world class industry.