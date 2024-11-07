The Disciples of the Divine Master’s Centenary, ‘a very special day’

Disciples of the Divine Master cutting their Centenary cake to celebrate 100 years of joyful service. Photos: John McElroy.
The Disciples of the Divine Master congregation recently celebrated a thanksgiving Mass in Athlone, where they first established the congregation in Ireland, to mark the centenary of their founding in 1924 by Blessed James Alberione. The Mass, led by Bishop Kevin Doran, was attended by clergy and a choir from St Peter and Paul’s Parish. The order, known for its commitment to Eucharistic adoration, came to Ireland in 1963, and the community in Athlone became a spiritual attraction. “It was a very special day, and we had a lovely, lovely group of people who came and joined us for the celebration,” said Sr Kathryn to The Irish Catholic.
The Sisters began their Irish mission by working alongside the Society of St Paul, offering liturgical services and creating vestments. They relocated from Ballykeeran to Athlone in 1985, after famously purchasing a pub for their new convent. Their centre continues as a place of welcome and quiet prayer, and they are now renovating the Alberione House in Dublin to expand their hospitality ministry.
The Irish community, which includes Sr Muriel Fetherston, their first Irish sister, who will be 99 years old in March, remains inspired by their mission to “live and give Jesus Master to the world,” explained Sr Kathryn. With faith, they look forward to a future of spiritual growth, fortified by the joyful legacy of Mother Scholastica’s humble example of dedication to Jesus in the Eucharist.